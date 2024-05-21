"Visa liberalization, trade, security" – What Georgia will gain from the US if it returns to democracy

US offer for Georgia

If the Georgian government abandons its anti-democratic course, the US will consider offering Georgia a significant military and trade package along with visa liberalization. According to POLITICO, this is outlined in a bill prepared by US Congressman Joe Wilson.

The proposed “Mobilizing and Enhancing Georgia’s Options for Building Accountability, Resilience, and Independence Act” (MEGOBARI Act) suggests that:

Washington may sign a comprehensive economic and security support package with Georgia if its government ceases its increasingly anti-Western rhetoric and halts its backsliding on human rights;

The US will start negotiations on establishing a “strong preferential trade regime” if the country meets key political criteria;

Visa liberalization for Georgian citizens is possible;

Officials are instructed to develop a military aid package for Georgia, which includes “providing security and defense equipment ideally suited for territorial defense against Russian aggression, as well as conducting operations with appropriate training, maintenance, and support elements.”

The program will be activated only if the United States confirms that “Georgia has demonstrated significant and sustained progress in revitalizing its democracy, as evidenced by at least substantially fair and free elections and a balanced pre-election environment.”

POLITICO reports that this should motivate Georgia to conduct free elections after the government withdraws the “foreign agents” law passed on May 14. Parliamentary elections in Georgia are scheduled for October 2024.

On May 20, POLITICO reported that a bill will be introduced in the US Congress, which includes asset freezes and visa bans for Georgian government officials who supported the “foreign agents” law modeled after the Russian version.

On May 14-15, US Assistant Secretary of State Jim O’Brien visited Tbilisi. After meetings with the prime minister of Georgia, the opposition, and civil society, O’Brien held a briefing and stated that the “foreign agents” law is incompatible with EU standards. He also hinted at possible sanctions against high-ranking Georgian officials.