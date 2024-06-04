Proposed LGBT legislation in Georgian Parliament: What restrictions does it entail?

Anti-LGBT bill in Georgia

Today, June 4, the parliamentary majority in Georgia initiated the “On Family Values and Protection of Minors” bill, which restricts LGBT rights. The bill was introduced by Speaker Shalva Papuashvili.

The bill consists of 19 laws and includes restrictions on freedom of assembly and media censorship. According to Papuashvili, May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, will be declared “Family Sanctity and Respect for Parents Day” in Georgia.

Additionally, the bill mandates the removal of intimate LGBT scenes from TV shows, movies broadcasted on television, and cinema screenings, which Papuashvili describes as “common practice.”

The bill also includes the following provisions:

Ban on the registration of alternative marriages : Only unions between a man and a woman will be recognized.

: Only unions between a man and a woman will be recognized. Adoption restrictions: Individuals identifying with a gender different from their biological sex or who are not heterosexual, including single individuals, will be prohibited from adopting minors.

Individuals identifying with a gender different from their biological sex or who are not heterosexual, including single individuals, will be prohibited from adopting minors. Ban on gender-affirming medical procedures: Surgical operations or any medical procedures aimed at changing one’s gender will be prohibited.

Surgical operations or any medical procedures aimed at changing one’s gender will be prohibited. Gender designation in official documents: State-issued documents will only reflect biological sex.

State-issued documents will only reflect biological sex. LGBT propaganda ban in educational institutions: It will be prohibited to promote LGBT issues or disseminate information supporting identification with a gender different from one’s biological sex, same-sex relationships, or incest.

It will be prohibited to promote LGBT issues or disseminate information supporting identification with a gender different from one’s biological sex, same-sex relationships, or incest. Media restrictions: Broadcasting information promoting identification with a gender different from biological sex, same-sex relationships, or incest will be prohibited for TV companies.

Broadcasting information promoting identification with a gender different from biological sex, same-sex relationships, or incest will be prohibited for TV companies. Ban on public assemblies and demonstrations: Public gatherings or demonstrations advocating for identification with a gender different from one’s biological sex, same-sex relationships, or incest will be banned.

Public gatherings or demonstrations advocating for identification with a gender different from one’s biological sex, same-sex relationships, or incest will be banned. Employment discrimination: The prohibition on discrimination based on these factors in employment relationships will effectively be lifted.

Timeline for the adoption of the bill

The bill is expected to be adopted in the third reading during the autumn session of Parliament. To amend the constitution, the ruling “Georgian Dream” party needs a constitutional majority, which it currently lacks. According to Shalva Papuashvili, the party has decided to proceed with the bill for now and aim for constitutional changes after the parliamentary elections in October 2024, should they secure a constitutional majority.

