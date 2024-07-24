Georgia's security services announced an investigation into a plot to assassinate Bidzina Ivanishvili

Georgian security services on the plot to assassinate Ivanishvili

On July 24, the Georgian State Security Service announced an ongoing investigation into the preparation of a terrorist act and a plot to overthrow the government.

Specifically, the security service is investigating the planned assassination of Bidzina Ivanishvili, honorary chairman of the ruling party, Georgian Dream.

“The conspiracy is organized and financed by former high-ranking Georgian officials and law enforcement officers currently in Ukraine, who served under the previous government [during the presidency of Mikheil Saakashvili].

The aim of these criminal actions is to violently overthrow the government in Georgia by using destructive forces to create chaos and weaken the authorities.

Active investigative and operational measures are being carried out, and specific individuals are being summoned for questioning as witnesses,” the State Security Service reported.

The investigation is being conducted under Part 1 of Article 18-323 and Part 1 of Article 315 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which provide for imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years.

Prime Minister: “The European Commissioner also warned me about the terrorist attack”

On July 24, Prime Minister and head of the ruling party’s election campaign, Irakli Kobakhidze, stated at a briefing that he had been “warned by the European Commissioner” about a potential terrorist attack some time ago.

“The collective ‘National Movement’ [likely referring to the opposition as a whole] intends to continue election provocations,” Kobakhidze said.

“Of course, this information is very alarming, especially given the recent global events. There have been two recent terrorist attacks—one in Slovakia and one in the United States. These events reflect the same global political forces behind them.

The ongoing investigation suggests that these threats are also relevant for Georgia.

“Do you remember my message about the phone call I had with one of the European Commissioners? Later, the Commissioner himself admitted that he had received some kind of warning about a terrorist attack. Yes, he said he meant that polarization in society could lead to shootings. But it’s not polarization that shoots; it’s the perpetrators.

This was not a direct warning from the Commissioner himself. He was used as a sort of ‘messenger’ to convey the information to us.

Of course, this is alarming. Some people do not like Georgia’s stance on the war, and this creates a risk,” said Irakli Kobakhidze.

In recent days, the State Security Service has summoned around ten Georgian citizens who fought alongside Ukraine against Russia for questioning.

Among them are Nadim Khmaladze, a member of the Georgian Legion; Lasha Chigladze, an activist with the Anti-Occupation Movement advocating for the restoration of Georgia’s territorial integrity; and other Georgian fighters who served in Ukraine, including Beso Bendeliani, Vazha Tsatsadze, Gela Kakhabrishvili, and Konstantin Dzhgamaia.

On July 23, pro-government media outlets POSTV, Rustavi 2, Imedi, and Public TV reported that the State Security Service has launched an investigation into the preparation of terrorist acts in Georgia, involving interrogations of Georgian citizens who fought in Ukraine.

These reports indicate that the investigation is based on statements from Georgian fighter Gela Kakhabrishvili and his lawyer, Mikhail Ramishvili.

Mamuka Mamulashvili, commander of the Georgian Legion fighting in Ukraine, told the Russian publication The Insider that the State Security Service has issued a wanted notice for about 300 legion fighters. Most of them are currently in Ukraine, Mamulashvili said.

He noted that he does not know Khmaladze and Chigladze. “They probably fought in other units,” Mamulashvili added.