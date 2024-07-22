Following the president and NGOs, 32 Georgian oppositionists will sue against the "foreign agents" law

New lawsuit against foreign agents law

Following the president of Georgia and NGOs, 32 opposition MPs will file a lawsuit against the “foreign agents” law, also known as the “Russian law,” in the Constitutional Court. They will demand the court to confirm that the law violates Articles 22 and 78 of the Constitution and to annul it.

Additionally, they will request the court to implement a temporary suspension of the “foreign agents” law until a final decision is made.

According to the opposition members, the lawsuit is already prepared. The document has been signed, the signatures notarized, and the lawsuit will soon be sent to Batumi, where the Constitutional Court of Georgia is located.

At present, two lawsuits against the “foreign agents” law have been filed with the Constitutional Court—one by the president of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, and the other by 121 NGOs. The opposition will be the third to file a complaint, while the fourth will be prepared by Gela Mtivlishvili, founder and editor of “Mti News,” who will file it independently.

This will be the first instance of a president challenging a law in the Constitutional Court.

Additionally, the civil sector plans to file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights.

Public Defender Levan Ioseliani has indicated that the ombudsman’s office will be involved in the process, though the exact role is still unclear.

The Public Defender may also prepare a complaint against the “foreign agents” law, similar to the president and civil sector.

Under Article 78 of the Georgian Constitution (amended in 2017 under the ruling party “Georgian Dream”), which addresses the country’s integration into European and Euro-Atlantic structures, constitutional bodies must take all necessary measures to ensure full integration of Georgia into the European Union and NATO.