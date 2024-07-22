fbpx
CRRC: 69% of respondents consider Russia Georgia's main enemy

Enemy of Georgia

The Caucasus Research Resource Centers (CRRC-Georgia) has published a study titled “Caucasus Barometer 2024,” which reveals that 69 percent of respondents consider Russia the main enemy of Georgia.

The study surveyed 1,509 respondents across Georgia from April 16 to May 13, 2024, excluding occupied territories.

The “Caucasus Barometer” is an annual survey conducted regularly since 2008 on social, cultural, economic, and political issues.

Only four percent of respondents identified the United States as their main enemy, two percent named Turkey, and one percent cited Armenia.

Regarding Georgia’s allies, 24 percent of respondents consider the United States its main friend, while 8 percent name Azerbaijan, 7 percent name Ukraine, and 4 percent each name Turkey and Germany. Russia, Armenia, and France are cited by 2 percent each, and China and Israel are named by 1 percent each.

A significant portion of respondents, 26 percent, believe that Georgia does not have any main friend.

