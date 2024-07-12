Up to 5,000 employees of the online casino "Evolution Georgia" have gone on strike

Strike at “Evolution Georgia”

According to trade unions, a portion of employees at the online casino “Evolution Georgia” in Georgia went on an indefinite strike on July 12. Currently, 4,621 people, more than half of the company’s workforce, are participating.

“A major strike is starting at Evolution. Today at 7:00 PM, there will be a solidarity rally at 2 Mekhanizatsia Street,” one television host wrote on social media.

The main demand of the striking employees is for better working conditions, particularly an increase in wages.

“Evolution” employees have submitted 44 appeals to the company. Negotiations, which began on June 4, 2024, ended on June 24 without reaching an agreement. Nikoloz Katarapiashvili, a member of the union’s organizing committee, attributes this to the management’s dismissive attitude toward the situation.

In “Evolution Georgia,” founded in 2018, approximately 7,000 employees, with an average age of 25, currently work. The company primarily employs students or individuals seeking supplementary income alongside their main jobs. Employees work three days a week and choose their own schedules. The company services online casinos, with hundreds of Tbilisi students working as live casino dealers. Spanning across six buildings, four of which house studios broadcasting online casino games.

The strikers are demanding:

More break time

Improved sanitary and hygiene conditions at work

A safe and comfortable working environment

Access to healthy food and food vouchers at work

Enhancement of the insurance package

A discrimination-free workplace

Adding a tipping feature for hosts and dealers

Establishing a medical center

Breaks after three rounds of tables

Better temperature control in studios

More lockers for personal storage

Installing protective screens on monitors

Employer-covered costs for uniforms and makeup

Public dining, refrigerators for food storage, dressing and rest areas

Permission for napkins on gaming tables

Double pay for work during religious and national holidays

Simplifying the complaint system

The conversation about degrading treatment intensified after screenshots and internal correspondence between managers were made public on social networks. They discussed among themselves in an extremely humiliating manner those who worked at the tables.

It later turned out that these screenshots were taken several years ago. However, company employees told media representatives that this attitude on the part of management continues to this day. According to them, some of these people still work for the company.

Evolution Georgia, in an official statement, distanced itself from the contents of internal correspondence between managers. The statement said such actions are categorically unacceptable to them and “appropriate action has been taken to find out the cause of the problem” and take the strictest measures.

“We categorically disapprove of the dissemination of information related to the correspondence of several employees. We have taken appropriate actions to investigate the reasons behind this issue and to implement the strictest measures. We are committed to ensuring that all employees uphold and respect our shared values.

While we strive to foster an atmosphere of respect and trust, unfortunately, with a team of up to 8,000 people, challenges in monitoring employees and promptly addressing unacceptable behavior may arise,” the statement published on the company’s Facebook page on July 3 reads.

Dirt, “work until you drop,” and other issues

Some employees working in studios, including croupiers and card collectors, have raised complaints against the company, claiming that they have to work in harsh conditions. They say the studios have problems with ventilation and temperature control, and the bathrooms in the buildings are unsanitary.

“Dust has accumulated on the carpets. We have fleas, mites, and various types of insects. Employees are being bitten. Some have severe allergies and have ended up in the hospital because of it. I have also developed allergies. Two years ago, I didn’t need anything, but now it bothers me. Players ask me: what’s wrong with you? All of this is very irritating,” described Eka Kabosnidze, an employee of “evolution Georgia,” in an interview with netgazeti about her working conditions.

Employees are posting on social media, claiming that they are being bitten by insects at work. The chairs they sit on cause spinal problems.

“Despite the company having very, very large resources, they do not want to increase salaries. We were told that if they raise someone’s salary, that satisfaction would last for six months, after which you’d want more. Most employees are single mothers, people with large loans, and many students who need to pay for rented accommodation. It’s simply impossible to live on this salary,” says Eka Kabosnidze.

Another employee, Makhare Patashuri, says he has been working for the company for about two years. According to him, salaries in other branches of the online casino are much higher, even though employees in all countries work with the same load.

“In Canada, for the position I work in, they pay $18 an hour, with an $800 bonus. I get 4.5 lari [about $1.65] an hour. They say it’s because Canada is expensive to live in. However, are we comparing countries? We’re comparing the work. What I do and what I’m paid for it. If they have a salary that’s 10 times higher for the same position, while I ask for twice as much, it probably shouldn’t be a problem,” Patashuri told Netgazeti.

Makhare Patashuri also claims that the company does not want to properly address improving sanitary conditions.

Makhare Patashuri / screenshot from video

What “Evolution Georgia” says

The company explains that the rules of conduct and gameplay are internationally recognized standards that cannot be revised solely in Georgia, and medical needs are covered by the company’s insurance, which offers “very good coverage.”

“Evolution Georgia was in the process of mediation. We fully followed the procedure provided by law, during which, unfortunately, we could not reach an agreement. The company’s position on each registered complaint is communicated to the parties in the mediation process, including EU members. We will refrain from discussing details at this stage,” the company stated.

Ombudsman’s response

Two days before the strike, the Ombudsman’s office responded to the ongoing events, urging “Evolution Georgia” to use all opportunities to reach an agreement and to refrain from actions that demean employees’ dignity.

“A healthy and safe working environment and fair remuneration are integral parts of the right to work, and they significantly impact a person’s dignified life. It should be noted that the European Social Charter, to which Georgia is a party, recognizes the right of all workers to safe, fair working conditions and adequate, fair remuneration that ensures a decent standard of living for them and their families.

As evidenced by the practice of the Public Defender, unfortunately, workers’ demands to improve working conditions or expressions of work-related criticism are generally viewed by employers as unacceptable positions and often serve as grounds for harassment, dismissal, or other violations of labor rights,” reads the statement from the Ombudsman’s office.

According to the Ombudsman’s office, the labor inspection has already started investigating the case.

