Knife attack on Azerbaijan's Muay Thai Federation president — “They sent a hitman”

Attack on Azerbaijani athlete in Turkey

As part of the investigation into the stabbing of the president of Azerbaijan’s Muay Thai Federation, Araz Musayev, who was seriously injured during the IFMA U23 Elite World Championship in the Kemer district (Antalya), six suspects have been detained — one of them in Russia.

The incident occurred on 25 May in the village of Goynuk, at the Ataturk sports hall where the competition was taking place. At around 3:00 p.m., Araz Musayev sustained two stab wounds to the abdomen and a blow to the head.

The medical team on duty at the venue provided first aid, after which Musayev was taken first to Kemer State Hospital and then to Antalya City Hospital. He underwent surgery and is now in stable condition, with no threat to his life.

Araz Musayev (left) and Adil Aliyev (right) | Photo: Teleqraf and Zartonk

Musayev’s accusation: “They sent a hitman”

In an interview with Unikal, Araz Musayev said the incident was not accidental and accused federation rivals and personal enemies of orchestrating the attack:

“The World Championship is taking place in Antalya. Azer Hasansoy (former president of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation) and Elshen Abdulrahimov (head coach of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation) were sent here to take the federation away from me. They came, but failed. On the contrary, the kickboxing federation was handed over to me by the international community. After that, they tried to provoke a fight, but when that didn’t work, they sent a hitman — and I was stabbed.”

Musayev added that due to unlawful decisions made by Youth and Sports Ministry official Elnur Mamedov, who “has no understanding of these sports,” the World Muay Thai Federation decided to transfer kickboxers under the control of the Muay Thai Federation.

He said he underwent serious surgery due to stab wounds to the head and body, as well as a blow with brass knuckles. His condition is currently considered moderate. According to Musayev, some of those behind the attack were sent from Russia, and he had been prepared for such a threat in advance.

Response to accusations: “We do not accept, we condemn”

The Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation has responded to Araz Musayev’s allegations, stating that neither Azer Hasansoy nor Elshen Abdulrahimov had any connection to the individuals who carried out the attack:

“As a federation, we condemn the attack on Araz Musayev.”

Since 2000, the president of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation has been Adil Aliyev, who currently heads the Executive Authority of the Surakhany district and is a former member of parliament. Adil Aliyev is unofficially accused in Europe, particularly in Germany, of involvement in attacks on independent voices and businessmen on behalf of the Azerbaijani state and in the interests of Ilham Aliyev. Although no legal proceedings have been launched over this, it remains a widely discussed topic among both opposition figures and those in power.

CCTV footage and detained suspects

Surveillance camera footage shows Araz Musayev waiting at the entrance to the venue when a man approaches him and punches him, causing Musayev to fall to the ground.

At the instruction of the Kemer prosecutor’s office, an investigation has been launched by the district gendarmerie. Based on Musayev’s testimony and investigative measures, the identities of seven suspects have been established. The Azerbaijani national A.H., suspected of organising the attack, has been detained in the Kemer district.

Other suspects — Uzbek nationals A.R., K.K., and E.B., as well as Azerbaijani citizens M.I.G., F.B., and R.S. — are currently under surveillance. It was discovered that some of them attempted to flee after the incident by renting a car, changing their clothes, shaving their hair and beards, and then taking a taxi to Antalya airport.

International search and extradition

A.R. and K.K., who allegedly stabbed Musayev, were detained at the airport. It later emerged that E.B. had fled to Russia. A red notice was issued for his arrest via Interpol, and he was subsequently detained at a Russian airport. His extradition process is currently under way.

Two other suspects, F.B. and R.S., who were unable to book a flight, returned after shaving their hair and beards to change their appearance. They too were detained at the airport during the night.

The criminal investigation is ongoing, and search operations are being conducted to locate M.I.G., who remains at large.

Araz Musayev, who is currently undergoing treatment, is expected to be discharged from hospital in the coming days.