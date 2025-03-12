Journalist arrested in Meydan TV case responds to reports about him

Shamshad Aga responds to article about him

Shamshad Aga, the editor-in-chief of the website Arqument.az, who is currently under arrest, has responded to an article published by APA on February 11 about him.

In the published letter, Shamshad Aga calls the accusations in the article “slander.”

“Such absurd and laughable claims can only be invented in Azerbaijan,” the journalist comments on his portrayal by APAas the new leader of Meydan TV.

Regarding the photographs published in the APA article, which show him with Azerbaijani journalists living in Europe, the journalist states that they cannot be used as evidence against him.

“Three years ago, I was studying abroad. The photos circulated by government media, presented as facts, are also from that training. Some of these photos I also posted on my social media account. It’s as if they’ve ‘rediscovered America.'”

Shamshad Aga added that, while he was free, he considered supporting arrested journalists “a matter of conscience.”

“After the arrest of Meydan TV staff, I openly supported them and defended their rights. These articles were also published on the Arqument.az website, which I lead. The ‘toplumchular’, ‘abzaschılar’, and ‘meydanchılar’ are the voice of truth in this country, the voice of the people, and supporting them is a matter of conscience.”

Shamshad Aga reiterated that he is innocent and was arrested for his professional activities.

“Our arrest and this wave of systematic repression are a political decision. No lies or manipulations can change the political motive behind these arrests. Freedom of speech is sacred and will prevail! I demand freedom for all my innocent friends and colleagues!”

Reminder

On February 6, the Khatai District Court imposed a two-month and one-day arrest on journalist Shamshad Aga, who was arrested in connection with the Meydan TV case.

The journalist has been charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling committed by a group of people by prior agreement).

He was detained by the police on February 5 at around 2 a.m., and a search was conducted at his home. As a result of the search, phones, a computer, his press card, and memory cards belonging to the journalist and his family members were seized.

On July 5 of the previous year, Shamshad Aga was also questioned as a witness in the Toplum TV case. The journalist was the host of the program “Debates in Society,” which aired on Toplum TV.

After this questioning, he was banned from leaving the country.