Mother of jailed Azerbaijani journalist: “Is my daughter supposed to die in prison?”

Mother of jailed Azerbaijani journalist’s appeal

The mother of journalist Ulviyya Ali (Guliyeva), who has been under arrest for 23 days, Ilhama Guliyeva, has expressed concern over her daughter’s condition. Speaking to JAMnews, she said that Ulviyya has still not undergone a medical examination during all this time.

Ulviyya Ali was violently detained in the early hours of 7 May 2024 by officers from the Baku City Police Department. On the same day, a search was carried out at her home, and the Khatai District Court ruled to place her in pre-trial detention for 1 month and 29 days. Since her detention, the journalist has been reporting serious health issues. In a letter sent to the JAMnews editorial office, she wrote that the effects of the violence inflicted on her during her arrest persist: “Every day I suffer from headaches, nausea, dizziness, and blurred vision. I suspect that the violence caused even more serious damage to my health.”

Ульвия Али | фото: из личного архива

According to Ilhama Guliyeva, she has submitted three complaints to the Ombudsman’s Office during this time. However, none of them has received an official response. During her most recent call, she was told that “a reply to the complaint can only be issued within 15 days.”

“Telling someone in urgent need of medical care that the response will come in 15 days is a mockery — of me, of my daughter, of human life itself. Is my daughter supposed to die in prison?” the mother asks.

Context

The arrest of Ulviyya Ali is seen as part of a growing crackdown on independent journalists in Azerbaijan. As part of an investigation launched in December 2024 into Meydan TV — known as the “Meydan case” — nine journalists have already been arrested.

They face charges of “smuggling.” Among those detained are Ramin Deko (Jabrayilzade), Aynur Ganbarova (Elgunes), Aysel Umudova, Aytaj Akhmedova (Tapdyg), Khayala Agayeva, Natig Javadli, Shamshad Aga, Nurlan Libre, and Fatima Mevlamli.

Meydan TV has stated that the arrests target the outlet’s critical journalism and its staff.