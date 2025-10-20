Kaja Kallas warns on Georgia’s deteriorating situation, outlines new visa-free travel rules

Kaja Kallas on Georgia’s deterioration

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas has once again stated that the rule of law and human rights situation in Georgia has deteriorated.

She also added that personal attacks on EU ambassadors are unacceptable, clearly referring to the Georgian government’s attacks on the German ambassador.

“We have made it clear that the rule of law and human rights situation in Georgia continues to deteriorate. Personal attacks on European ambassadors are unacceptable and have no place in diplomacy,” Kallas said at a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

She added that the European Commission will present a report on the mechanism to suspend visa-free travel later this year. New visa rules will take effect in November, allowing the EU to revoke visa-free access for certain groups.

Georgia, which holds candidate status, appears to be among the countries at risk. “What is happening in Georgia is entirely different from the direction the European Union represents,” Kallas said.

Measures taken by the Georgian government against critical segments of society run completely counter to EU laws and values, Kaja Kallas said.

“Space for civil society and journalists is truly shrinking. Actions by the Georgian government against independent media, civil society, and protesters contradict all the laws and principles we uphold in the European Union,” she said.

Georgia holds candidate status, but with such measures, it cannot become an EU member.

Kallas also clarified that sanctions against Georgia have not yet been adopted, as not all EU member states support the move.

“We have proposed a range of measures under various sanctions regimes. However, these sanctions cannot be adopted because not all member states back them,” she said.

On October 7, the European Parliament approved new rules aimed at making it easier to suspend visa liberalization for citizens of third countries.

Under the changes, the grounds for suspending visa-free travel will be expanded to include:

Deterioration in the EU’s external relations with a third country, particularly regarding human rights and fundamental freedoms, or serious violations of the UN Charter;

Non-compliance of the country’s visa-free regime with EU visa policy.

The updated mechanism also includes a specific provision for Georgia, allowing visa-free access to be restricted only for officials responsible for violations of fundamental rights and obligations in foreign relations.

According to Radio Free Europe, European diplomats say the adoption of the new rules is partly linked to the situation in Georgia.

