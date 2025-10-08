EU may impose sanctions on Georgian pro-government TV channels

According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, EU officials have, for the first time, discussed a proposal from the European External Action Service (EEAS) to impose sanctions on two Georgian pro-government channels – Imedi and POSTV. Brussels accuses the channels of spreading Russian propaganda.

The proposed sanctions are expected to include travel bans for the owners, asset freezes, and suspension of their broadcasting licenses within the EU.

The measures would be implemented under the EU framework established last year to counter Russia’s hybrid activities.

“Imedi TV is considered one of the most popular channels in Georgia and is owned by businessman Irakli Rukhadze, who is already under sanctions by Lithuania and Ukraine. Transparency International has previously presented evidence that the channel is financed by Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party,” Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports that in January 2025, the European External Action Service (EEAS) also attempted to impose sanctions on Georgian MPs and senior Interior Ministry officials following the 2024 parliamentary elections and the crackdown on protests, but the initiative was blocked by Hungary and Slovakia.

“This time, these two countries, along with Belgium, Italy and Greece, remain sceptical. They express their opposition to the sanctions, citing restrictions on freedom of speech and the risk of double standards.

The Baltic states, Poland, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic support the measures. In September, the Czech Republic had already imposed national sanctions on Georgia’s Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Darakhvelidze, three judges and a prosecutor.

The EU legal service noted that the evidence presented by the EEAS does not yet establish a sufficient link between Imedi, POSTV and Russian authorities, so Brussels will continue gathering additional materials,” the article says.

According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Finland, Germany, Slovenia and Sweden have already expressed their willingness to support the sanctions, while Bulgaria, France and Romania plan to study the issue further before making a decision.

