European Parliament backs simplification of mechanism for suspending visa-free travel. What does this mean for Georgia?

New rules for visa-free regime

The European Parliament has approved new rules making it easier to suspend visa-free travel for citizens of third countries.

Under the changes, visa-free regimes can be suspended if:

EU relations with the third country deteriorate, particularly over human rights, fundamental freedoms, or serious breaches of the UN Charter;

The country’s visa-free practices fail to align with EU policy.

According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, European diplomats say the move is partly linked to Georgia.

The new mechanism was backed by 518 MEPs, with 96 voting against and 24 abstaining.

What do new rules mean?

EU member states are set to hold an official vote on the new rules on 17 November, with the simplified mechanism expected to take effect in December.

The new measures will apply to 61 countries whose citizens currently enjoy visa-free travel to the EU.

Under current legislation, a visa-free regime can be temporarily suspended for an initial period of nine months, with a possible extension of up to 18 months. Under the new rules, the first stage of suspension will last 12 months, with a potential extension of up to 24 months.

The new mechanism also introduces a change specifically aimed at Georgia, allowing visa-free access to be restricted only for officials responsible for violations of fundamental rights or foreign policy obligations.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, confirmed that the EU is considering the suspension of visa-free travel as a tool to pressure the Georgian authorities.

Additionally, on 24 September, Rasa Juknevičienė, the European Parliament’s rapporteur on Georgia, told Georgian media outlet Formula that the suspension of the visa-free regime is a real threat if recommendations are not implemented, stressing that “otherwise it is unthinkable.”

She added that the ruling Georgian Dream party knows exactly what steps are needed to maintain visa-free travel. Juknevičienė warned that if Georgia fails to comply and the visa-free regime is suspended, the responsibility would fall on Georgian Dream and its informal leader, Bidzina Ivanishvili.

