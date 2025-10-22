Jailed Georgian journalist Mzia Amaglobeli wins Sakharov Prize

Amaglobeli wins Sakharov Prize

Mzia Amaglobeli, the Georgian journalist and founder of Batumelebi and Netgazeti, has been sentenced to two years in prison and has now been awarded the Sakharov Prize. She shares the award with her Belarusian colleague, Andrei Pochobut, who is also currently in detention.

The 2025 Sakharov Prize winners were announced by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola during a plenary session in Strasbourg on 22 October.

“Both journalists are currently in prison on fabricated charges simply for doing their jobs and speaking out against injustice. Their courage has made them symbols of the fight for freedom and democracy,” Metsola said.

Mzia Amaglobeli was arrested in January 2025 after slapping the Batumi police chief during a protest. Initially, Amaglobeli was charged under the law on assaulting a police officer, which carries a prison term of four to seven years. However, on the day the verdict was announced, the judge reclassified the charge to resisting a police officer. Ultimately, Mzia Amaglobeli was sentenced to two years in prison.

The Andrei Sakharov Prize, named after the Soviet physicist and political dissident, has been awarded by the European Parliament since 1988. The EU’s top human rights award recognises individuals, groups, or organisations for their outstanding commitment to defending human rights, freedom of expression, and democratic values.

The Sakharov Prize aims to draw global attention to political prisoners, activists, and organisations facing persecution.

This year’s shortlist also included journalists and humanitarian workers operating in conflict zones, nominated by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, the Palestinian Red Crescent, and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, as well as Serbian students.

The Sakharov Prize award ceremony will take place in Strasbourg on 16 December. The prize carries a value of €50,000.

