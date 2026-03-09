Georgia security services question politicians, experts over Iran influence claims

Interrogations in Georgia over Iran-related claims

Georgia’s State Security Service has launched an investigation into public statements by experts and politicians about a possible rise in Iran’s political influence in the country, the alleged recruitment of local residents by foreign intelligence services, and potential terrorism risks.

As part of the probe, several politicians and experts have been questioned or summoned for questioning, including Major General Vakhtang Kapanadze, opposition politician Gubaz Sanikidze, former defence minister (2015–2016) Tina Khidasheli, head of the Soviet Past Research Laboratory Giorgi Kandelaki, and former MP Givi Targamadze.

Vakhtang Kapanadze was summoned to Tbilisi City Court as a witness. After the questioning, he told journalists that he had answered all the questions, including those about his political affiliation.

“I was summoned as a witness regarding the overall situation. I have never been a member of the United National Movement and I am not a member of any party,” Kapanadze stressed.

General Vakhtang Kapanadze after questioning

The security services’ interest in Kapanadze is reportedly linked to remarks he made on 5 March during a broadcast on the Palitra TV channel.

Kapanadze did not rule out the possibility that Iran could strike Georgia amid rising regional tensions.

According to him, potential targets in such a scenario could include the US embassy in Tbilisi as well as strategically important infrastructure, such as the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline.

The most vulnerable section of the pipeline runs through Georgia, making it a relatively easy target, Vakhtang Kapanadze said.

Tina Khidasheli said the questions addressed to her concerned remarks she made during a broadcast on TV Pirveli. In particular, she said that an unaccredited Iran-linked educational institution was operating in Georgia, which, according to her information, is in fact a “school for terrorists.”

Tina Khidasheli after being questioned by Georgian state security service

Khidasheli expressed hope that if the country faces any danger, the relevant agencies will clarify the situation.

Asked whether her questioning was an attempt at intimidation, the former defence minister replied that “no one can intimidate” her.

Khidasheli stressed that she had never said that terrorists were being trained in Georgia.

“This concerns a branch of the Al-Mustafa International University. Fortunately, it has not received accreditation, but nonetheless some kind of branch of it operates in Georgia and needs to be monitored. This university is under sanctions from at least three countries: Canada, Germany and the United States,” Khidasheli said.

Giorgi Kandelaki said that in his case investigators had questions about a study he co-authored.

The report was published by the Hudson Institute on 3 March under the title “Georgia’s Turn Toward Iran: Tehran’s Rapidly Expanding Influence in a Country Once a Key US Ally.”

The authors of the study, Kandelaki and Hudson Institute senior fellow Luke Coffey, argue that Iran’s political, economic and cultural influence in Georgia has increased significantly in recent years. According to the authors, the trend forms part of a broader geopolitical shift that is also affecting the country’s relations with its Western partners.

Gubaz Sanikidze, who was also questioned, said only that he had been asked about his remarks made on television.

The State Security Service said it had been unable to contact Givi Targamadze because his phone was switched off. Targamadze later posted a photo of himself on social media, saying he was currently abroad but would certainly return to the country.

What State Security Service says

According to the State Security Service (SSS), an investigation is currently under way under Article 319 of the Criminal Code, which concerns assisting a foreign state or foreign organisation in hostile activities. The article предусматривает punishment of seven to 15 years in prison.

The SSS does not rule out that the charge may be reclassified during the investigation if other circumstances are uncovered.

The agency also said it is examining both the content of the statements that have been circulated and the sources and motives of their authors.

Particular attention is being paid to the fact that the authors of such serious allegations have so far not approached law-enforcement bodies or provided them with the information they claim to possess.