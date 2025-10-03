‘Indecently fake honeymoon’- Opinion on Russia–Abkhazia relations

Moscow-Sukhum ties

Current relations between Abkhazia and Russia are “indecently fake,” according to Abkhaz film director and Public Chamber member Tengiz Jopua.

Writing on Facebook, he said he does not believe in “love between states” and argued that only openness and pragmatism can serve as the basis for strong ties between them.

Tengiz Jopua :

“True love can only exist between people, not between states. Love in politics is a kind of dissonance, tainted with decadence.

In relations between Abkhazia and Russia, we are now witnessing a dizzying honeymoon phase, cloaked in the sweet scent of flowers and chocolates.

But we have seen this before. In 2008, when Russia recognised Abkhazia’s independence, a romance began that culminated in their ‘marriage’ in 2015, with the signing of a treaty on strategic partnership.

Then came a period of sharp cooling in relations.

And now it is happening again — ‘serenades under the windows’ and gifts.

For example, in September, Kremlin “curator” for Abkhazia, Sergey Kiriyenko, first deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, gifted a house in Sukhumi—once home to his own family—to the Abkhaz National Instrument Orchestra. The house will be restored and fully equipped at his personal expense.

I view such ties with caution. This period feels almost indecently artificial. Between states, there should be pragmatism, a clear understanding of interests, precision, accountability on both sides, and frankness as the foundation for strong, long-term relations.

Otherwise, it will be the same as always.”

Comments



Most social media users commenting on Tengiz Jopua’s post reflected on the reasons behind the current state of Russian–Abkhaz relations.

Some of the opinions included:

“To avoid living off others, Abkhazia needs to take action itself.”

“It seems Moscow decided that Abkhazia is incapable of acting independently and must be managed ‘manually.’ The Kremlin intervened, imposed its agenda, strengthened its authority, built a loyal elite from current young officials, and removed anyone opposing this line from the political scene.”

“The main problem Moscow has with Abkhazia is a lack of reliable data and poor analysis.”

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable.