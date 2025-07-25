Russia is taking control of Abkhazia

A new stage of Russia–Abkhazia cooperation is, in essence, a controlled integration of Abkhazia into the Russian Federation. This is how the Abkhaz media outlet Aiashara interprets several recent decisions made by the Kremlin regarding Abkhazian citizens.

In particular, it refers to the simplification of Russian citizenship procedures and the ban on Abkhaz driving licenses in Russia, accompanied by the issuing of Russian licenses within Abkhazia.

Aiashara interprets these Kremlin initiatives as follows:

What is the idea behind it? Controlled integration = a strategy of “absorption without annexation”

Russia is applying a tactic of asymmetric absorption. It does not declare official unification but inserts itself into key elements of sovereignty – documents, borders, rights, and governance.

At the same time:

Russia complicates regular border crossings,

But simplifies the switch to a new identity (Russian citizenship).

The goal is to make the population “voluntarily” choose Russian jurisdiction as the only convenient option.

Want to travel, work, live? Then give up independence. Russia offers convenience – in exchange for loyalty.

This is infrastructural occupation without tanks.

Driver’s licenses: not about cars, but about legitimacy

By banning Abkhaz driving licenses in its jurisdiction, Russia delegitimizes Abkhazia’s very statehood. Moscow is effectively sending a clear message:

“Your documents are fake. Only the ones we issue are real.”

And by issuing its own licenses on Abkhaz territory, Russia:

Extends its jurisdiction directly onto foreign soil;

Builds a parallel state;

Turns Abkhazia into a regional proxy zone.

This is soft colonization – no flag, but full control over daily life.

Russia’s real but hidden goals:

1. Demographic absorption

The more Russian citizens live in the region, the easier it becomes to control – even through military means “to protect Russian nationals.”

2. Erosion of Abkhaz sovereignty

Abkhazia becomes a de facto federal protectorate without formal annexation.

3. Blocking alternative influences

By monopolizing legitimacy and documentation channels, Russia eliminates competition.

How to resist?

1. Expose the logic of soft occupation

People need to be explaimed:

Russian citizenship means a gradual loss of national independence;

Russian documents are control tools, not gifts;

Simplified procedures are traps, not benefits;

Russia is not “helping” Abkhazians — that’s a myth.

2. Build alternative legitimacy infrastructure

Even without global recognition, Abkhazia must build internal trust. For that, the following are needed:

Digital IDs;

Third-country agreements;

Trusted platforms independent of Russia.

No infrastructure – no sovereignty, even if there’s a flag.

3. Develop domestic economy and services as an alternative to Russian oversight

As long as Russia provides more, people will choose it. But once internal systems start feeding, healing, and transporting people, the incentive to rely on foreign jurisdiction will weaken.

Conclusion

What Russia is doing is systematic colonization through documents.

Not guns, but passports.

Not annexation, but “assistance.”

Not orders, but “convenient choices.”

Russia is playing the long game:

Undermining internal legitimacy;

Building direct influence through citizenship;

Imposing its legal grid.

Resistance is possible – but only by abandoning illusions and starting to play the same game: the game of systems, not slogans.

