Georgian TV channel Imedi banned from European Parliament for one year

European Parliament ban on Imedi TV

Imedi TV, a broadcaster under sanctions, said the European Parliament had barred its journalists from working inside the building for one year.

At the same time, Moldova denied accreditation to Imedi TV, PosTV and Rustavi 2 for the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers meeting in Chisinau.

According to the three broadcasters, Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili from the ruling Georgian Dream party will attend the event.

The channels also published a statement from Moldova’s foreign ministry saying the accreditation requests had been reviewed in line with national legislation and rules for foreign journalists, after which the applications were rejected.

The ministry said the process followed standard procedures applied to all applicants and that it would not comment further on individual cases or internal discussions.

As for the European Parliament’s decision, Imedi TV said it had recently received an official letter banning the channel from working inside the European Parliament for one year. The broadcaster claims the decision was linked to one of the reports aired on its weekly programme Imedi Week.

The UK imposed sanctions on Imedi TV and PosTV on 24 February 2026 as part of its sanctions regime against Russia.

The measures include asset freezes, restrictions on financial services and bans on company directors.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze from the ruling Georgian Dream party described the sanctions against pro-government broadcasters as “frivolous and shameful”. He added that even press freedom “no longer appears to matter” in London.



European Parliament ban on Imedi TV