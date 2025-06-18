Georgian NGOs say authorities are now enforcing repressive laws

Georgia enforces repressive laws

According to Georgian non-governmental organisations, the government began directly enforcing repressive laws targeting media and NGOs on 17 June. Authorities have already requested personal identification numbers, names, surnames, photographs, financial and banking information.

The measures primarily relate to the “foreign agents” registration law.

What are NGOs saying?

“On 17 June, the Ivanishvili-Kuprashvili bureau began enforcing unconstitutional Russian-style laws through the Murusidze court. They are demanding — without any legal basis — that we, as human rights defenders, hand over the personal data of citizens under our protection. This includes victims of torture, women affected by violence, schoolchildren, students, teachers, pensioners, persons with disabilities, entrepreneurs, whistleblowers, journalists, observers, unlawfully dismissed civil servants and their family members. They are requesting personal ID numbers, names, surnames, photographs, financial and banking information, and even health data of those who have trusted us and sought our help.

We will not betray the trust of the people we protect — even if that leads to our persecution or arrest. We will not hand over the information of people oppressed by the Ivanishvili regime to a Russian-style regime. We will take legal action. We are already taking steps against these orders. Their goal is clear — Ivanishvili is trying to destroy Georgia’s free civil society, just as the Bolsheviks did in the 1920s, and as the regimes of Putin and Lukashenko have done over the past decade.

We reaffirm that we will not live under Russian laws, nor accept the sabotage of Georgia’s European future. We will continue our fight to defend the rights of the Georgian people,” the NGO representatives said.