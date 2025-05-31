Kallas and Kos slam Georgia’s FARA-style law

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos issued a joint statement strongly criticizing Georgia’s “foreign agents” law, often referred to as the country’s version of the US FARA legislation.

The statement said the law marked a “serious setback” for the country’s democracy and suppression of dissent in Georgia, warning that it posed a threat to the country’s path toward the European Union and placed full responsibility on the Georgian authorities.

Georgia’s version of the FARA law, adopted by the ruling Georgian Dream party, came into force on 31 May. It is enforced by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The law targets and restricts the activities of civil society and the media. Failure to comply with its requirements may result in fines or imprisonment for up to five years.

Full text of statement by Kaja Kallas and Marta Kos

Georgia’s Foreign Agents Registration Act marks a serious setback for the country’s democracy.

Alongside recent laws on broadcasting and grants, it represents another aggressive action by the Georgian authorities to suppress dissent, restrict freedoms, and further shrink the space for activists, civil society, and independent media.

These repressive measures threaten the very survival of Georgia’s democratic foundations and the future of its citizens in a free and open society.

In its June and October 2024 conclusions, the European Council found that such a course of action jeopardized Georgia’s EU path.

The accession process has been de facto halted. The EU reiterates its call on the Georgian authorities to heed their citizens’ clear demands for democracy and a European future and to release all unjustly detained journalists, activists, protesters, and political leaders.

The EU is ready to consider the return of Georgia to the EU accession path if the authorities take credible steps to reverse democratic backsliding. The responsibility lies solely with the Georgian authorities.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna shared the European Commission’s statement on social media, writing:

“The new Foreign Agents Registration Act adds to the recent string of repressive legislation seeking to suppress independent voices in Georgia. Sweden stands firmly by ’s brave civil society and its impressive work for human rights and democracy.”

The statement was also shared on social media by the Swedish Embassy, as well as the ambassadors of France and Denmark to Georgia:

