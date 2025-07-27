Former deputy defense minister of Georgia detained on embezzlement charges

Former deputy defense minister of Georgia detained

According to Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG), former Deputy Defense Minister Giorgi Khaindrava, former head of the ministry’s procurement department Vladimir Gudushauri, and a close relative of the then-defense minister have been arrested on suspicion of embezzling large sums of money.

The SSG claims that these criminal actions caused damage to the state amounting to at least 1,333,728 GEL (around $500,000).

The detainees face 7 to 11 years in prison.

Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) version

According to the SSG, the accused oversaw the procurement of medical equipment but conducted no real market research, allowing only companies closely linked to a close relative of then-Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze to participate in the process (referring to 2023).

Investigators say the cost of the purchased equipment was deliberately inflated, and Burchuladze’s relative promised guaranteed contract awards to companies preselected for Ministry of Defense tenders.

Opposition figure claims “Ivanishvili demands that the former defense minister bring him money”

Shortly after the former deputy minister’s arrest, Levan Khabeishvili, chairman of the political council of the opposition party United National Movement, stated that according to his information, “Juansher Burchuladze himself ((served as defense minister during Irakli Garibashvili’s tenure as prime minister)was also detained but released on the condition that he deliver a specific sum of money to Bidzina [Ivanishvili],” the honorary chairman and de facto leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

