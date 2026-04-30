Fake accounts involved in campaign against Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs in Georgia — Myth Detector

Campaign against Duchenne drugs in Georgia

Myth Detector says it has uncovered a coordinated social media campaign in Georgia targeting drugs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The investigation says AI-generated fake accounts are taking part in the campaign alongside state media.

According to Myth Detector, the suspicious activity is linked to coverage by Rustavi 2 on 20 and 23 April 2026 focusing on Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Georgia.

The reports described scientific research, including rat experiments and testing of an experimental drug, and featured comments by Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, who questioned the drug’s safety and effectiveness.

According to Myth Detector, activity around these posts suggests coordinated fake accounts are helping amplify pro-government messaging.

The investigation identified 75 fake profiles, divided into two groups based on their behaviour. The first group operates through the Facebook accounts Ipolitika and Aragarevinebt and mainly reacts to posts.

The pages are linked to pro-government figures, including Vato Shakarashvili, leader of United Neutral Georgia, and a movement associated with pro-government journalist Gia Gachechiladze.

According to Myth Detector, these accounts previously helped artificially boost engagement on posts from pro-government media, including TV channels Imedi TV and Rustavi 2. They were also active on posts responding to critical investigations by BBC.

The second category includes accounts previously identified by Myth Detector that have taken part in campaigns aimed at discrediting pro-European protests.

Context

For several months, parents of children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy have been holding protests outside the government chancellery in Georgia, demanding access to treatment and medication.

Health Minister Mikheil Sarjveladze, from the ruling Georgian Dream party, criticised the opposition in parliament, saying it was trying to politicise the issue while the ministry, in his words, was focused on delivering practical results.

Duchenne is a rare genetic disorder marked by muscle wasting and weakness. According to Together Against Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, about 100 children in Georgia have the condition. The group says one to three children die from the disease in the country each year due to a lack of proper treatment and medication.

Кампания проCampaign against Duchenne drugs in Georgia