EU envoy to Georgia: “Georgia risks losing historic chance at European integration”

Georgia may lose its chance at European integration

According to EU Ambassador to Georgia Paweł Herczyński, the country risks missing a historic opportunity to integrate with the European Union. The ambassador also responded to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s recent remarks about a possible suspension of Georgia’s visa-free regime with the EU, clarifying that most EU member states are opposed to suspending visa liberalisation.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said his government is working with other EU member states to restrict or revoke Georgia’s visa-free travel to the EU. He made the remarks during an address to the Polish parliament. “We’re trying to build the necessary majority to limit or suspend the visa-free regime with Georgia and other countries. Yes, that is my intention. I understand that a third of Georgians share our values, but we know what the problem is. I apologise to the Georgian people if this statement is offensive, but overall, I support limiting visa-free travel for countries that, like Georgia, no longer respect democracy — or where migration poses a threat to the rule of law in Poland and across Europe,” Tusk said.

Statement by EU Ambassador to Georgia Paweł Herczyński

“Clearly, the question arises as to whether Georgia still deserves the special treatment it enjoys from the EU. Member states are discussing what can be done, and one of the ideas is to suspend the visa-free regime. That decision depends on the member states, and two-thirds must agree. These discussions have been ongoing for several months. At this stage, I would say that most member states are against it — for a very simple reason: we do not want ordinary people to pay the price for government decisions.

That is why, for now, we’ve suspended the visa-free regime only for holders of diplomatic and service passports, not for regular citizens. But the discussion is ongoing — and it’s up to the member states. I want to reassure you that, at this stage, Georgian citizens can still enjoy visa-free travel to the EU.

It’s not my job to tell any side what to do or not do. I would like to see dialogue among Georgians. I still hope Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations will prevail, and that all political forces supporting EU integration will treat it as a national priority. Disagreements are normal in any democracy — but they must be overcome so the country can return to the path of European integration.

EU enlargement remains one of the European Commission’s top priorities. We are making rapid progress with Ukraine and Moldova, but with Georgia the process has stalled. That is deeply regrettable — and I fear Georgia may lose its historic chance to join the European Union.”

Comment by Irakli Kobakhidze

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze responded to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s remarks on suspending Georgia’s visa-free regime, calling them a form of blackmail. He insisted that Georgia’s current course reflects the will of its people and must be respected by all.

“Yesterday, we heard threats directed at the Georgian people in the Polish parliament, which, naturally, do not reflect positively on the image of the European bureaucracy in Georgia. I hope this attitude will change in the future. You cannot threaten Georgians simply because someone dislikes their democratic choice. And the Georgian people have made their choice. Last year, in the [parliamentary] elections, they supported peace, development and the country’s European integration. Whether some like that or not, everyone must respect it. Threats towards the Georgian people are completely inappropriate.

I believe this is blackmail, aimed at steering developments in Georgia in a different direction. But it’s clear that such blackmail, which has continued for years, has had no effect on the Georgian people. That’s why I’m confident it will remain just blackmail — though the threats themselves are still deeply regrettable and unfortunate,” Kobakhidze said.

