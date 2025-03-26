German ambassador: 'Georgia is drifting away from EU, not moving closer to it'

German ambassador to Georgia

While speaking to journalists, German ambassador to Georgia Peter Fischer, commented on Germany’s sanctions against Georgian officials responsible for repression, as well as the current state of relations between Georgia and the EU.

On 24 March, Germany’s Foreign Ministry introduced sanctions against Georgian officials responsible for the crackdown on protests. “For nearly 3 months, the people of Georgia have been protesting in Favour of a future in the EU and against the course of the Georgian leadership. Today, Germany imposed further entry bans on Georgian officials responsive for the crackdown” the ministry stated.

“The German government has imposed a visa ban on certain Georgian citizens whom we consider responsible for human rights violations and violence against demonstrators.

In line with data protection laws, we do not disclose the names of those targeted by the sanctions.

Georgia has held candidate status [for EU membership] since December 2023. Granting this status is one of the greatest gifts the EU can offer.

But since June last year, Georgia has been drifting away from the European Union rather than moving closer. So, while you still hold candidate status, nothing is happening in that direction,” said Peter Fischer.

German ambassador to Georgia