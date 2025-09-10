German Foreign Ministry condemns Georgian Dream’s anti-European statements

German FM slams Georgian Dream

Germany’s Federal Foreign Office issued a statement strongly condemning the “groundless accusations” made by Georgian Dream parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili, urging the Georgian authorities to stop spreading false information and to change their political course.

What happened

Two days ago, the head of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction, Shalva Papuashvili, wrote on social media:

“‘Titushki,’ supported by the German ambassador, have for the third time attacked Georgian Dream’s Tbilisi headquarters, shouting fascist slogans. Support for extremists and the inability of a foreign ambassador to condemn violence during the election campaign are examples of blatant interference in the elections, violating the Vienna Convention.”

After that, Germany’s ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, wrote on X that Germany’s Minister for European Affairs had expressed to him the full support of the German government as ambassador.

“Good talk with German Minister of State for Europe, Gunther Krichbaum. Big concern about direction of Georgia. Full support of German government for me as ambassador. Of course Germany rejects political violence. I have said so publicly in Georgia. To claim otherwise is untrue, NOT TRUE,” the diplomat wrote.

This post was followed by a statement from Germany’s Foreign Ministry, which we reproduce in full below:

“The Federal Foreign Office firmly rejects and condemns the baseless accusations by Mr. Papuashvili. We are worried that by spreading disinformation and divisive narratives he is actively undermining Germany-Georgia relations. We firmly reject the continuing aggressive rhetoric by representatives of the Georgian Dream towards the German Ambassador. The German ambassador in Tbilisi represents the position of the Federal Government. Germany reiterates its call on the Georgian authorities to stop spreading false narratives regarding EU and German positions and policies and to change its current political course.” ‘Not women but provocateurs’: Georgian government’s response to attack on activists and journalists On 8 September, more than a dozen protesters and journalists were injured in clashes outside the campaign headquarters of the Tbilisi mayor

