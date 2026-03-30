Azerbaijan’s new battery storage system: what does it mean for the country and region?

Battery energy storage in Azerbaijan

The importance of opening Azerbaijan’s first battery energy storage center, “Absheron,” under the state company Azerenerji is highlighted by the fact that the ceremony was attended by President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state pressed the button symbolizing the launch of the facility and was briefed on the project by Azerenerji CEO Baba Rzayev.

According to the state agency AZERTAC, two large battery energy storage centers have been built at the substations “Absheron” (500 kV) and “Aghdash” (220 kV). Their total capacity is 250 MW, with an energy storage capacity of 500 MWh.

The project was fully financed through domestic resources. Official sources describe it as the largest of its kind in the post-Soviet space.

The creation of this infrastructure reflects broader changes in Azerbaijan’s energy policy.

The system is moving away from a “produce and transmit” model toward “produce, store, distribute, and manage.”

At the core of this shift is the growing share of renewable energy and the need to manage its variability.

What is a battery energy storage system, and why is the “two-hour” figure important?

A Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is, in simple terms, like a giant external battery. It takes electricity from the grid or a power plant, stores it in chemical form, and then releases it back as electricity when needed.

According to the official description of the “Absheron” center, the storage system can fully charge or discharge within two hours. During periods of peak solar generation, excess energy is stored, and during peak demand it is automatically fed back into the grid.

While “two hours” sounds like a technical detail, it has clear economic and operational meaning.

Together, power (MW) and energy capacity (MWh) define how the system operates. A rating of 250 MW and 500 MWh means the system can run at full power for about two hours.

This type of storage is typically used to shift midday solar power to evening demand peaks, smooth short-term fluctuations, and respond to rapid changes in load.

The value of BESS is not limited to simply “moving” energy.

As explained by the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), batteries can:

Discharge during expensive peak hours, helping stabilize prices and reduce grid load, as well as limiting renewable energy curtailment;

React within fractions of a second, making them useful for frequency regulation and other ancillary services;

Provide “black start” capability, helping restart the grid after major outages.

The functions listed by AZERTAC essentially reflect the same logic.

They include real-time control via SCADA systems, frequency and voltage support, automatic response to sudden shortages, mitigation of outages, and even full system restoration after a blackout.

Strategic importance of energy storage

The main strategic value of this facility lies in the fact that as the share of renewable energy sources (wind and solar) in the grid increases, generation becomes more variable, and the system requires greater flexibility.

According to NREL, energy storage is not a “single solution” for high shares of renewables. However, it is one of the key tools for increasing system flexibility.

In Azerbaijan’s context, the issue of flexibility is particularly important.

According to the IEA’s energy profile of the country, in 2022 more than 90% of electricity generation came from natural gas. Gas power plants provide baseload generation as well as part of the system’s flexibility.

However, as solar and wind power are integrated in larger volumes, the role of gas may evolve in two directions.

On the one hand, gas generation will remain as a balancing resource; on the other hand, as storage systems and smart management develop, its share may gradually decline.

This creates a broader economic agenda, both in terms of domestic energy security and gas export potential.

Official data highlights the scale of the plans.

According to AZERTAC, a study by the U.S. company TETRA Tech and Turkish consultancy EPRA found that to safely integrate around 1,850 MW of renewables in Azerbaijan, such battery storage systems are essential.

The same report notes that by 2028, more than 2,100 MW of “green energy” capacity will be integrated into the grid, and by 2032 total planned capacity is expected to reach 8 GW.

These goals imply not only the construction of new power plants, but also the strengthening of the “nervous system” of the power grid.

According to AZERTAC, over the past seven years the country has seen significant developments in the energy sector:

4,700 km of fiber-optic infrastructure has been built;

A centralized SCADA system covering more than 550 energy facilities has been created;

Online diagnostic systems (AGC, WAMS/WACS) and AI-based outage prediction tools have been implemented.

In this context, battery energy storage becomes an essential part of the system — a kind of “muscle” that ensures both monitoring and stability.

A precedent in the CIS, an electricity bridge to Europe, and the AZURE line

On a global scale, battery energy storage is no longer an exotic technology.

According to the IEA, in 2023 energy storage systems were among the fastest-growing commercial technologies in the energy sector, with around 42 GW of new storage capacity commissioned worldwide that year.

Against this backdrop, the launch of a 250 MW / 500 MWh storage facility in Azerbaijan becomes part of a broader regional competition.

The country that modernizes its power system faster gains greater opportunities to integrate renewable energy.

The regional significance of this development can be seen in two dimensions.

First: a precedent in the CIS space

Official statements emphasize that this is the first project of its scale in the CIS. While this may also serve a political branding function, the technical message is clear.

Azerbaijan is seeking to increase the flexibility of its power system using domestic resources, implementing it at the level of major substations (500 kV / 220 kV).

Second: connection to Europe

AZERTAC publications highlight the strategic goal of exporting “green energy” to European markets via a Black Sea subsea cable, with a stated transmission capacity of around 1,300 MW.

An interesting detail is that different official and semi-official sources place the project’s capacity in the range of 1.0–1.3 GW.

The European Commission’s Global Gateway initiative cites a capacity of about 1,000 MW.

However, Georgia’s state transmission operator provides parameters similar to Azerbaijani sources: a 1,155 km route, 525 kV voltage, and a transmission capacity of 1,300 MW.

The summary of the feasibility study also outlines alternative configuration options of “1,000 or 1,300 MW.”

These differences may be explained by phased project implementation, design updates, or different approaches to the number of cables and their configuration across various documents.

In any case, this is a large-scale HVDC interconnector capable of reshaping the regional electricity map.

This picture is directly linked to the “AZURE” line.

According to AZERTAC materials, the AZURE project aims to ensure the stable integration of 2 GW of renewable capacity into the power system, create a “Green Energy Corridor” hub, and build new 500/330 kV transmission lines, with specific line lengths also indicated.

At the same time, the World Bank announced in a 2025 press release the approval of the Azerbaijan Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Project (AZURE), which includes strengthening the 330/500 kV grid, transmitting up to 1 GW of private renewable generation, and improving the integration of 1.8 GW of renewable energy sources.

Cost, lifespan, safety, and the project’s economic model

Although battery energy storage is often presented as a “future solution,” it raises the same key questions worldwide. The Absheron project is no exception.

First: economics

The 2024 Levelized Cost of Storage (LCOS) analysis by Lazard shows that the cost of utility-scale two-hour storage systems varies widely (the study is based on the U.S. market, where factors such as government incentives can significantly affect costs).

In Azerbaijan’s regulated, state-dominated electricity sector, the key question is:

How will these costs be covered — through tariffs, as part of grid investments funded by the state budget or state-owned companies, or through future market-based mechanisms?

Second: durability and maintenance

According to NREL data on large-scale lithium-ion batteries, current-generation batteries used in stationary storage systems typically last around 10 years. However, with proper management and temperature control, longer operational lifetimes are possible.

This means that over a ten-year horizon, replacement costs, upgrades, and performance degradation become central elements of the financial model.

Third: safety

Although the Lazard report emphasizes that lithium-ion technology remains dominant for short-duration storage (2–4 hours), it also notes that safety concerns, particularly in urban environments, continue to raise attention.

In this area, standards such as NFPA 855 define the framework for ensuring fire safety in stationary energy storage systems, including detection and suppression systems, ventilation, and thermal runaway risk management.

For facilities like Absheron, maintaining public trust is not only a technical issue but also a matter of communication and transparency.

Fourth: circularity and environmental impact

While batteries support the integration of “green energy” into the power system, challenges remain related to recycling, material reuse, and end-of-life waste management.

Scientific literature highlights both the technical and economic complexities of recycling lithium-ion batteries.

The energy sector also notes that as stationary BESS expands, demand for lithium-ion recycling will continue to grow.

Finally: system alternatives

NREL explicitly states that battery storage is only one tool for providing flexibility.

In some power systems, more cost-effective options may include expanding transmission infrastructure, pumped hydro storage, improving the flexibility of existing generation, and upgrading operational procedures.

The fact that Azerbaijan is simultaneously implementing grid-strengthening projects such as “AZURE” also supports this approach.

Why the Absheron project is both practical and symbolic

The Absheron Battery Energy Storage Center carries dual significance for Azerbaijan.

From a practical perspective, its two-hour storage design helps smooth the variability of solar and wind generation, better meet peak demand, strengthen frequency and voltage stability, and reduce the impact of outages — in other words, it provides a concrete technological solution to classic power system challenges.

From a symbolic perspective, it is one of the first large-scale, visible infrastructure projects demonstrating that Azerbaijan’s electricity system is becoming more digitalized and flexible. This is especially notable given official plans to raise installed “green” generation capacity to over 2,100 MW by 2028 and reach 8 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

The project’s regional importance follows from the same logic.

If Azerbaijan can manage the growth of renewable energy without compromising grid reliability, the next step — interconnection with Europe and electricity exports — becomes more realistic.

Support from the World Bank for both Azerbaijan’s grid modernization (the AZURE project) and the preparatory phase of the Black Sea cable project shows that this is not only a domestic agenda.

However, final conclusions are still premature.

The balance of costs and benefits, real battery lifespan, safety and recycling issues, as well as regulation and market design, will determine the future of the Absheron project in the coming years.

At this stage, the project is best seen as an important test phase in Azerbaijan’s energy transition — a kind of laboratory for a new energy model.

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