Ilham Aliyev in Davos: 'Azerbaijan is the only safe route between Europe and Central Asia'

Ilham Aliyev interview in Davos

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev took part in an event titled “Breakfast with Azerbaijan’s leadership”. The event was organised by Euronews and followed an interview Aliyev gave to the broadcaster.

The meeting was attended by investors, business representatives and officials from various countries. Discussions focused on Azerbaijan’s investment priorities, its energy strategy, regional transport links, and relations with Armenia in the post-conflict period.

Non-energy sectors have been declared a priority.

In his remarks, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that for many years the backbone of Azerbaijan’s economy had been the energy sector, but that the focus is now shifting towards diversification. He said future priorities would include renewable energy, mining, artificial intelligence and data centres.

Aliyev said that by 2032 Azerbaijan’s solar and wind generation capacity would reach 8 gigawatts. This, he added, would create a surplus relative to domestic energy demand and open up opportunities both for exporting “green energy” and for attracting investment into energy-intensive industries, particularly data centres.

The president also said Azerbaijan currently has unused energy resources, adding that no other country in the region has surplus energy on a comparable scale.

Critical view of European investment

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev openly criticised what he described as the low level of interest from European companies in investing in Azerbaijan, both in renewable energy and in the hydrocarbons sector. He said that despite Europe being the main buyer of Azerbaijani gas, this was not matched by comparable investment activity.

Aliyev recalled that after the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Azerbaijan increased gas supplies to Europe at the request of the European Commission. He said current deliveries are approaching 13 billion cubic metres a year and are expected to rise further.

By contrast, he said cooperation with the United States, United Kingdom, China and Gulf countries in the energy and technology sectors has been far more active.

‘Azerbaijan is the only route that allows sanctions to be bypassed‘

Touching on transport and logistics, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan was the only safe transit route between Europe and Central Asia that is not exposed to sanctions risks. He said this was due to the sanctions-related risks affecting routes passing through Russia and Iran.

Aliyev said Baku has already invested heavily in ports, railways, airports and motorways, and that plans are in place to expand the Alat International Sea Trade Port amid growing cargo volumes.

In this context, he also referred to the TRIPP (Trade Routes for Peace and Prosperity) initiative put forward by the United States, noting that the project could bring Armenia into the region’s transport network.

Relations with Armenia: ‘We are already shipping goods and selling fuel‘

In his remarks, President Ilham Aliyev also addressed relations with Armenia. He said that after the signing of a peace agreement, Azerbaijan lifted restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia.

Aliyev said the first shipments had already reached Armenia in transit through Azerbaijani territory, adding that Baku is offering Armenia petroleum products at below market prices. He presented this as an example of “mutual interest and regional integration.”

Middle class, real estate and the domestic market

Addressing the state of the domestic economy, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said official unemployment and poverty levels had fallen to 5%, while the middle class was expanding.

He said that 70% of homebuyers in major projects in Baku, such as Ag Sheher and Sea Breeze, are local residents. According to Aliyev, this reflects growing purchasing power among the population.

At the same time, he said Azerbaijan remains a “safe and comfortable investment environment” for foreign citizens as well.

COP29 and international events: ‘We carried on despite criticism‘

The president also responded to criticism directed at Azerbaijan over hosting COP29 in Baku. He said that despite being an oil-producing country, Azerbaijan takes a responsible approach to the climate agenda, which is why it is investing in renewable energy.

Aliyev described agreements reached at COP29 on the carbon market and the “loss and damage” fund as key outcomes of the summit.

Sport and the politics of “showcase projects”

His remarks also touched on major international sporting events, including Formula One races, UFC tournaments and a World Cup stage set to take place in Shahdag. The president described these events as “showcase projects” that help strengthen Azerbaijan’s international image and said they have a significant impact on tourism development.

Ilham Aliyev interview in Davos