Baku citizens rejoice over Formula 1 cancellations

The Baku stage of Formula 1 racing (2020 FORMULA 1 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX), which was scheduled for June 5-7, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the residents of the city were pleased – for most, the Formula 1 races are nothing but an inconvenience.

Official data from March 24 states that there are 72 reported cases of coronavirus in Azerbaijan. One patient has died, and ten have recovered.

Formula 1 races have been held in Baku since 2016. The authorities claim that it increases the country’s prestige and brings in profit due to the influx of tourists. Citizens, however, see these events as an annual inevitable evil that complicates their lives. Since the races are held within the city itself, for a couple of months leading up to the race, almost the entire center of Baku is blocked off by different fences and bars. This prevents both cars and pedestrians from moving around normally, and it becomes aggravating.

Therefore, most people let out a sigh of relief upon hearing that the June races have been canceled.

Some comments from social media:

“Thank you, coronavirus.”

“At least there’s some good news.”

“It would be better if Azerbaijan canceled the races permanently.”

It is unknown when the races will eventually take place, but fans who have already bought tickets will still be able to use them.

Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Spain and the Netherlands have already canceled their stages of the race due to the epidemic.