Reporters Without Borders call for international probe into journalist attacks in Georgia

RSF urges probe into Georgia journalist attacks

International Reporters Without Borders (RSF) organization has published an article on recent events in Georgia, condemning the systematic attacks on journalists during protests, which it described as particularly alarming.

The organization’s statement calls on the European Union to address the impunity of Georgian law enforcement, warning that it poses a serious threat to democracy in the country.

“Georgian Dream is a nightmare for democracy and the media outlets exposing the party’s authoritarian actions. The total impunity of law enforcement, together with new laws, severely threaten the right to reliable information. Beyond the question of EU accession, these events represent a critical fight for Georgia’s independence in the face of Russian influence.

RSF urgently calls on the EU to take strong action and launch an international investigation into the violence committed against journalists to bring the perpetrators to justice, says Jeanne Cavelier, Head of RSF’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Desk

The organization recalls that police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protests, injuring several journalists, some of whom required long-term treatment, with others still unable to return to work.

In RSF’s 2024 Press Freedom Index, Georgia dropped from 77th to 103rd place out of 180 countries.

Earlier on January 14, the international human rights organization Amnesty International also issued a statement urging Georgian authorities to immediately release all individuals detained for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

The organization noted that at the end of 2024, the Georgian Dream party introduced legislative amendments granting police the authority to carry out “preventive” detentions aimed at preventing potential crimes.

● On January 11–12, police carried out unlawful arrests in Tbilisi and Batumi. Over 20 people were detained during this period on administrative and criminal charges.

● Since the parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024, more than 480 people have been detained on administrative charges and 43 on criminal charges.

● On January 12, during a large-scale protest in Batumi, Mzia Amaglobeli, founder and director of Batumelebi and Netgazeti, was arrested on criminal charges. She is accused of assaulting a police officer and faces 4 to 7 years in prison.