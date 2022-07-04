A story of Kocha from Abkhazia who founded Georgian Youth Union. Video

Georgians, IDPS from Abkhazia

Kocha Changelia, 22, is a forced migrant from Abkhazia. He had to move to Tbilisi after the 2008 war. Many believe that there are no more stereotypes in relation to migrants, but Kocha knows from his own experience that this is not the case.

To combat stigma, he created the Georgian Youth Union.

