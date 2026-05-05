'Worrying trends in Georgia' 16 members of Media Freedom Coalition say

On World Press Freedom Day, the co-chairs of the Media Freedom Coalition — the United Kingdom and Finland — issued a joint statement. Several other European member states also joined, including Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Estonia.

The statement focuses on media freedom in Georgia. It says there are worrying trends in the country.

“We are seeing worrying trends in Georgia. According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Georgia’s position in the World Press Freedom Index has sharply declined. The country ranked 77th in 2022 and 135th in 2026, marking a significant decline. RSF describes Georgia’s media environment as ‘difficult’ and points to interference in journalistic work, violence against journalists, and laws that restrict freedom of expression. At least 50 journalists have been injured, beaten, detained or prevented from carrying out their professional duties during demonstrations. These attacks are unacceptable. Journalists must be able to investigate, report and question those in power without fear.

In a report under the OSCE Moscow Mechanism, the rapporteur highlights the systemic nature of violence during protests in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities in 2024–2025, including violence against journalists.

The Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights, in a recent report, points to a lack of accountability over allegations of unlawful detentions and the use of excessive force against protesters and journalists during the 2024–2025 protests. The report also refers to legislation restricting freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

The case of Mzia Amaglobeli illustrates what is at stake. Her detention, treatment and arrest following the 2025 protests have been widely condemned as unjust and politically motivated. We again call for her release. The arrest of a journalist such as Mzia Amaglobeli is an attempt to intimidate others in the profession.

Freedom of expression and media freedom are protected under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This includes the right to think, speak, listen and write freely. These freedoms form the foundation of any democratic society. Without them, citizens cannot make informed decisions, hold their government to account or engage in open and safe debate about their country’s future.

On World Press Freedom Day, we once again reaffirm our commitment to protecting the safety of journalists everywhere,” the statement said.

Media Freedom Coalition statement on Georgia