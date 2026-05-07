Will government reshuffle in Abkhazia bring major change?

Abkhazia has appointed a new government, although the move surprised few people. Some expectations surrounding the reshuffle, however, were not met.

For months, rumours had circulated that the security sector would undergo an almost complete overhaul. In the end, however, only Defence Minister Vladimir Anua was replaced. His first deputy, Beslan Tsvizhba, took over the post.

Other personnel changes included:

Kama Adzinba, who had effectively led the social welfare ministry since autumn 2025, officially became minister after serving for months in an acting capacity.

Agricultural engineer Beslan Pertskhelia was appointed agriculture minister. His predecessor, Beslan Dzhopua, became an adviser to President Badra Gunba.

As expected, Health Minister Eduard Butba lost his post after mounting criticism of the ministry’s performance. Astamur Guniya has now taken over the role.

Teacher and academic Maya Tsybulevskaya became the fifth deputy prime minister. The position, informally reserved for an ethnic Russian candidate, had remained vacant for more than a year because officials struggled to find a suitable nominee. It is still unclear what responsibilities Tsybulevskaya will oversee in her new role.

Another appointment directly linked to President Gunba also reflected current political trends. Alyas Avidzba, a veteran of Russia’s war in Ukraine, has become another presidential aide.

Abkhaz media reacted to the reshuffle without much enthusiasm. Judging by local commentary, many believe the government needs downsizing rather than fresh appointments and personnel changes.

“Five deputy prime ministers — how impressive for a poor country. Does anyone even remember who the other deputy prime ministers are? What exactly do they do, and why are there so many layers of government — a president with an administration, a prime minister with a cabinet… Something here is clearly unnecessary.

“If we think pragmatically, it is obvious the country could manage perfectly well without the president and his administration. And without deputy prime ministers too,” the newspaper Nuzhnaya Gazeta wrote sarcastically.

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Abkhazia gets a new government



