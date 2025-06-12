Russian national detained in Abkhazia over alleged plot to bomb Sukhum airport

A Russian national has been detained in Abkhazia on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack at Sukhumi airport. He is accused of planning an explosion in the airport’s car park on the orders of Ukrainian intelligence.

The detainee’s name has not been disclosed, but he is identified as a Russian citizen born in 1980 and an engineer working for a construction company operating on the airport grounds. He was reportedly arrested at his workplace.

The recently reconstructed Sukhumi airport resumed operations in May 2025 after a 32-year hiatus. It currently operates flights exclusively with Russia, and the airport is largely managed by the Russian side.

According to the detainee, representatives of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate contacted him via social media on 24 February and offered him cooperation, which he agreed to.

He claims he planned to carry out an explosion in the airport car park that, according to the plan, could have caused mass casualties. Using his position, he gained access to the airport’s engineering plans and passed them on to Ukrainian intelligence, highlighting potential locations for planting explosives.

These statements were made in a video released by Abkhazia’s State Security Service, which has launched a criminal case against him under charges of espionage.

