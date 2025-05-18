Russia simplifies passport process for Abkhazia and South Ossetia citizens

Russian citizenship for Abkhazia and South Ossetia

On May 17, Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing citizens of Abkhazia and South Ossetia to obtain Russian passports through a simplified procedure.

This became possible after the parliaments of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, along with Russia’s State Duma, ratified bilateral agreements on dual citizenship.

Under the new law, citizens of Abkhazia and South Ossetia over the age of 18 can apply for Russian citizenship without meeting three key requirements of the Russian citizenship law:

no need to have lived in Russia for the past five years;

no requirement to travel to Russia to apply;

no mandatory knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history, or legal system.

This is a major development for Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Most local residents either already hold Russian citizenship or seek to obtain it, as their own passports are not recognized by other countries that support Georgia’s territorial integrity and consider these regions part of Georgia.

Abkhaz and South Ossetian passports have no international standing, so dual citizenship with Russia offers a significant advantage.

In addition to the ability to travel more freely, Russian citizenship also provides access to Russian social benefits and financial support.

How it worked until now

Before August 26, 2008 – when Moscow recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia – residents of both regions could obtain Russian citizenship through a simplified process.

At the time, the justification was that since Abkhazia and South Ossetia were unrecognized, their residents were considered stateless persons, and the Russian Federation, as the legal successor of the Soviet Union, allowed them to acquire Russian citizenship.

Around 70% of Abkhazia’s population took advantage of this opportunity.

However, once Russia recognized the statehood of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the simplified procedure was automatically suspended.

Now, 17 years later, it has been reinstated.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable.

