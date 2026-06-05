Trial of Abkhaz lawyer begins in Russia

Russian authorities have put an Abkhaz citizen on trial. Prosecutors are trying Irakli Bzhinava, a legal scholar and specialist in constitutional law, over comments he posted on social media.

Russian security officers detained Bzhinava on 5 February 2026. He has remained in pre-trial detention ever since.

According to the case materials, prosecutors based the charges on a post that Bzhinava published on 23 December 2022. In that post, he commented on an agreement to transfer a well-known state-owned residence in Abkhazia to the Russian side.

Bzhinava criticised the agreement, arguing that it violated Abkhaz legislation.

Officially, prosecutors accuse Irakli Bzhinava of having a “criminal intent to make public calls for activities directed against the security of the Russian Federation”. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of three years.

Some time after Bzhinava’s arrest, Abkhaz President Badra Gunba told the media project Khara that he was keeping the situation “under his personal control” and remained in contact with the Russian authorities.

According to Gunba, the case is complicated by the fact that Bzhinava holds both Abkhaz and Russian citizenship and lives and works in Russia. As a result, Russian law enforcement agencies have jurisdiction over the investigation.

“In this regard, we cannot say that Mr Bzhinava’s constitutional rights have been violated until we receive the results of the investigation. Our colleagues have promised to provide a full picture and all the necessary information once the investigative measures are completed. After the investigation concludes, our society will undoubtedly learn the reasons for this citizen’s detention,” Gunba said.

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Abkhaz citizen goes on trial in Russia