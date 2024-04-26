126 Georgian NGOs suspend cooperation with authorities until 'foreign agents law' is withdrawn from agenda

Georgian NGOs against ‘foreign agents law’

In Georgia, 126 non-governmental organizations have issued a joint statement regarding the “foreign agents law,” stating that as long as it remains on the agenda, they will cease cooperation with the authorities.

The NGOs also declare that they will never, under any circumstances, register in the “foreign agents” registry and call on everyone to gather on April 28 at 7:00 PM in Republic Square in Tbilisi to protest against this bill.

“By reintroducing consideration of this bill, the government is stepping beyond constitutional boundaries and altering the country’s foreign policy course. This betrays the steadfast will of the Georgian people. Not a single social stratum, professional group, or public entity has refrained from urging the authorities in recent days to withdraw this bill.

Furthermore, according to all international partners — the European Union, NATO, the UN, the Council of Europe, and friendly countries — this bill distances us from the European Union. Its review and adoption are unconstitutional steps that affect all citizens, undermine Georgian democracy, and leave us alone with Russia.

Therefore, we refuse to participate in: a) meetings with government representatives; b) work in working groups and advisory councils; c) coordination with the government in international or any other format of work.

We work only for the people. We serve only the people and will continue to work to protect the rights of children, women, workers, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

[The ruling party] “Georgian Dream” forces people against their will to participate in a government event planned for April 29. In doing so, the government attempts to drag us back into the past, while our future lies in Europe. The authorities are standing against their own children, future generations, civil servants, and the overwhelming majority of supporters of this country’s European future,” the statement from the NGOs reads.

On April 25, the European Parliament adopted a resolution regarding the “foreign agents law” in Georgia. In this resolution, the European Parliament calls on the European Commission and EU member states to reconsider sanctions against the founder of the “Georgian Dream” party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, and the visa-free regime between Georgia and EU countries.

Additionally, the European Parliament requests that negotiations on Georgia’s accession to the EU not begin while this bill is on the agenda.

425 Members of the European Parliament supported the adoption of the resolution, 25 were against, and 30 abstained.