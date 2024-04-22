EU representative explains Georgia's 'foreign agents' law vs. EU directive
Georgia’s ‘foreign agents’ law vs. EU directive
“EU Directive is not aimed at entities receiving foreign funding, nor is it specifically targeting civil society and mass media,” says EU spokesperson Peter Stano, explaining the difference between Georgia’s “foreign agents” law, reintroduced by the ruling party, and the EU Directive.
Peter Stano’s explanation:
- “The EU Commission’s draft directive ‘On transparency of activities representing the interests of third countries’ differs significantly from the Georgian bill.
- The EU Directive was initiated to support efforts against foreign interference and disinformation. It’s exclusively targeted at entities acting in the interest of third countries (e.g., lobbyists) and primarily aims to harmonize approaches among EU member states to ensure common transparency standards.
- The Directive doesn’t target organizations receiving foreign funding, nor does it specifically target civil society and mass media.
- Moreover, the EU Directive includes strict guarantees that measures will be proportionate, non-discriminatory, and won’t stigmatize any entity, nor restrict the exercise of fundamental rights such as freedom of expression or association. The draft also incorporates clearly defined supervisory prerogatives of independent national institutions and the right to effective judicial oversight.
- The EU Directive is a transparency tool to enhance accountability, which doesn’t prohibit activities and doesn’t entail criminal sanctions.”
- On April 15, the legal committee of the Georgian Parliament approved in the first reading the draft law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence,” commonly referred to as the “foreign agents law” by the public. Alternative drafts initiated by the opposition were rejected.
- This is the second time the draft law has been initiated by the ruling party “Georgian Dream.” In March 2023, widespread protests and categorical criticism from Western partners forced the authorities to withdraw the draft from the parliament, despite it already being approved in the first reading.
- The main argument of the government is that the transparency of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia is in question, which threatens the country’s security. However, neither independent experts, nor the opposition, nor civil society believe this argument and consider that “Georgian Dream” is attempting to prolong its stay in power and laying the groundwork for the parliamentary elections in October 2024 by trying to suppress alternative voices in the country.