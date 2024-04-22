Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
-
Monday, April 22, Armenia. Protests in the Tavush region against the decision on the demarcation line of the border with Azerbaijan
● The protesters blocking the Voskepar-Kirants road in Armenia’s Tavush region spent the night by the roadside, gathered around bonfires. They say they are not dispersing until they’ve met Deputy Prime Minister Mger Grigoryan. Residents of the Tavush villages near the border with Azerbaijan are protesting against the decision on border delimitation that was made on April 19 by Yerevan and Baku. According to this decision, the delimitation process is set to begin in the Tavush region, and the border will pass in “dangerous proximity” to their villages – where, they say, their pastures and water sources are located.
● Former Minister of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Ruben Vardanyan, who is imprisoned in Azerbaijan, was allowed to make a phone call to his family for the first time in 2 weeks after he began a hunger strike.
According to his family, this was made possible due to the attention of the international community and media. They say that Vardanyan has been in complete isolation during this time, not even allowed to read. His vital signs are being monitored, but nothing else has been done. The family demands that Azerbaijani authorities immediately allow representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to visit him.
● The Republican Party of Armenia called on Russia to halt the withdrawal of the peacekeeping contingent from Karabakh.
“The absence of international presence in Nagorno-Karabakh will create a new opportunity for Baku to erase the Armenian presence and will harm the repatriation of Armenians to Karabakh. Regardless of how much the Russian side refers to various mistakes of the Armenian authorities and emphasizes their role in the current situation, this does not absolve Russia of personal responsibility towards the people of Karabakh,” the party’s statement reads.
● A 28-year-old man died after jumping in front of a metro train at the “Zoravar Andranik” station in Yerevan.
● World-renowned jazz pianist Tigran Hamasyan performed a concert program near Mount Khustup. During the two-hour concert, he presented pieces from his penultimate album “Internal Call.”
-
Monday, April 22, Georgia. The ruling party initiates public discussion on amendments to the constitution "against LGBT propaganda"
● Georgian Dream initiates public discussion on the anti-LGBT project “On family values” today. A commission, led by Speaker Papuashvili, will discuss amendments to the Constitution. The ruling party asserts that “the amendments aim to ban LGBT propaganda without violating human rights.” Recently, Georgian Dream’s chairman, Irakli Garibashvili, remarked that when EU accession was enshrined in the Constitution, “few foresaw widespread same-sex marriage in Europe.” Now, Georgian Dream seeks to amend the Constitution to protect youth. Discussions will commence in Kutaisi and proceed to Ambrolauri, Ozurgeti, Batumi, Zugdidi, and Mestia.
● The German Social Democratic Party warns that if Georgia adopts the “foreign agents” law, Germany may revoke its safe country status for Georgian citizens. Georgia, alongside Moldova, gained safe country status in January 2023, as deemed by the German government, indicating no risk of persecution for citizens. However, SPD MP Helge Lind warns that adopting the law could change this.
● Tbilisi sees ongoing protests demanding the withdrawal of the “foreign agents” bill. Tens of thousands, predominantly youth, participate daily. More protests are scheduled for today.
● Georgian Dream Deputy Davit Matikashvili comments on Rustaveli Avenue actions: “Some youth groups show sincerity, but party involvement is evident in organization – radicals lurk behind the youth.”
● The President responds to the US House of Representatives’ decision to provide aid to Ukraine. “Bipartisan support for Ukraine, with aid from the US House of Representatives, is significant. Ukraine’s fight concerns us all and warrants our full support. Glory to Ukraine!”
● Threats of alleged terrorist attacks on April 22 circulate on Telegram, this time targeting Tbilisi schools. Similar threats in January targeted schools, mosques, and shopping centers in Batumi, but none were confirmed.
-
Monday, April 22, Azerbaijan. Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow
● Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow today to discuss “key issues in the further development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations” and exchange views on regional matters. In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the construction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM), they will also meet with veterans and workers of the railway industry. As the First Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the USSR, Heydar Aliyev directly oversaw matters related to the construction of this major railway.
● An Honorary Consulate of Uzbekistan has opened in Ganja. Kyannan Jalilov has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan.
● Kazakhstan has extradited an Azerbaijani national wanted internationally to Baku. Mais Nazarov is accused of “illegal manufacturing, production, acquisition, storage, transportation, and sale of drugs.”
● Archpriest Dionisius Svechnikov, Secretary of the Baku Diocesan Administration, visited the Church of the Most Holy Mother of God “Bulun” (pictured).
The ancient Albanian church in the village of Nij of the Gabala district was restored several years ago and handed over to the Udins, one of the indigenous peoples of Azerbaijan.
● In Baku, work is underway to install the world’s tallest flagpole, which will reach a height of 191 meters. The National Flag Square of Azerbaijan was inaugurated on September 1, 2010, with the flagpole initially standing at 162 meters in height.
● Baku has submitted its candidacy to be named the “World Capital of Sport” in 2026. A delegation from nine countries evaluated the capital based on 12 criteria, as announced by the President of the European Capitals of Sports Federation (ACES), Gian Francesco Lupatelli. The evaluation is conducted on a 100-point scale—Baku needs to score at least 80 points to become the “World Capital of Sport.”
-
