asylum seekers in Georgia

According to the National Statistics Service, in 2023, the number of immigrants in Georgia reached 245,064 people, which is 95.6% higher than the previous year. 75.9% of immigrants and 62.2% of emigrants are of working age (15-64 years).

As of January 1, 2024, the population of Georgia is 3,694,600 people, which is 1.1% less compared to the same period last year.

In 2023, a negative natural increase (-2,542) and negative migration balance (-39,207) were recorded.