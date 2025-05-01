What does Georgia's new grant law entail?

New grant law in Georgia

In April 2025, the Georgian parliament passed a new law in fast-track mode that bans the issuance of foreign grants in the country without government approval. This means that if any foundation or organisation — for example, the European Union or the United Nations — wishes to support a Georgian NGO, it must first obtain official authorisation from the state.

The changes directly affect organisations working in the fields of human rights, anti-corruption, service provision, and government accountability. Following the legislative amendments, the continued operation of many such organisations will become virtually impossible.

Experts argue that the amendments to the Law on Grants are not an isolated initiative but rather part of a coordinated trend, already reflected in the “foreign agents” legislation and other repressive measures adopted by Georgian Dream in 2024.

What amendments to law on grants mean

Under the new law, any donor intending to provide a grant to Georgia must request permission from the Georgian Dream government.

To do this, the donor must submit a draft grant agreement to the government’s representative — the Anti-Corruption Bureau. According to the law, this bureau will be responsible for overseeing all grant-related activities.

The draft agreement must include full details: the amount, purpose, and duration of the grant.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau — headed by a director appointed by the Prime Minister — will have up to three months to review the agreement. This period may be extended by another three months if needed. Once reviewed, the bureau will decide whether or not to approve the grant.

If a grant is issued without government approval, the recipient will be fined an amount double the grant’s value.

Powers of Anti-Corruption Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau is authorised to:

Request a financial report from an organisation if there are “reasonable suspicions” of violating the Grant Law;

from an organisation if there are “reasonable suspicions” of violating the Grant Law; Freeze an organisation’s bank accounts — that is, seize the assets of an individual or organisation, including bank accounts, without court evidence or a judicial decision;

A person whose assets are frozen may appeal the decision, but the appeal does not suspend the freeze. The seizure takes effect immediately and is submitted to court along with a formal protocol. A district or city court must rule within 15 days, with the Court of Appeals also bound to the same 15-day deadline. The appellate court’s ruling is final and cannot be challenged.

During election periods, the process is drastically accelerated: both court instances have a maximum of 48 hours to review the case. In other words, during election season, an organisation could be frozen and effectively shut down within four days based on a Bureau decision.

Summon individuals for questioning if they “may possess information necessary for the Bureau to oversee the receipt of a prohibited grant”;

if they “may possess information necessary for the Bureau to oversee the receipt of a prohibited grant”; Request any “necessary information”, including personal data, from a state body, individual, legal entity, or “other persons.”

Exceptions: The law does not apply to grants from international sports associations, federations and committees; individual scholarships for secondary or higher education abroad; or research grants.

What legal experts say about the law