Former Georgian Foreign Minister: 'Russia is using Georgian Dream to kill our chance of joining EU'

Russia and Georgian Dream block Georgia’s path to EU

Former Foreign Minister of Georgia (2015–2018) Mikheil Janelidze has responded to EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos’s statement on the possible suspension of Georgia’s visa-free regime and the freezing of its EU candidate status.

In an interview with Radio Liberty, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said the EU may revoke Georgia’s visa-free travel to Europe, but stressed that it would hurt the Georgian people. According to her, Brussels is considering freezing Georgia’s EU candidate status and reviewing the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) agreement as a response to the country’s democratic backsliding.

Mikheil Janelidze:

“At the very moment we came close to our historic goal — full membership in the European family — Russia, through Georgian Dream, is killing this opportunity for our country.

They are deliberately and rapidly destroying all free spaces and free people for whom EU membership is a core value.

The EU’s attempts to prevent Georgia’s loss through dialogue with Georgian Dream will lead to the same outcome as dialogue with Putin.

This is confirmed by the response from Parliament Speaker Papuashvili: ‘We’ve said this many times, and Brussels is well aware of how the Georgian people feel and what grievances they have against Brussels.’ This reply essentially equates Georgian Dream with the Georgian people — and the European Union with the Soviet Union.”

Russia and Georgian Dream block Georgia’s path to EU