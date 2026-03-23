WADA and World Rugby confirm Georgia team doping breach before 2023 World Cup

Doping in Georgian rugby

Georgian rugby has been drawn into another scandal, after a joint investigation by the World Anti-Doping Agency and World Rugby confirmed anti-doping rule violations by the national team ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The case involves several players and a member of the support staff.

What do we know so far?

The World Anti-Doping Agency and World Rugby said a joint investigation had identified rule violations involving six members of Georgia’s national team and one individual associated with the squad.

The investigation relates to the period ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, when the team was actively preparing for the tournament.

What has the Georgian Rugby Union said?

The Georgian Rugby Union acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, but stressed that:

Those involved have not taken part in national team activities since the 2023/24 season;

No Georgian rugby player has been found guilty of anti-doping violations since then;

The union is fully cooperating with international bodies and complying with the investigation protocol, which is why no detailed public comment has been made so far.

Why are there no further details?

The union said the lack of information is directly linked to international rules. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and World Rugby have instructed the Georgian Rugby Union not to disclose specific details until the investigation is complete.

This is standard practice in anti-doping cases and is intended to ensure a fair process in line with legal norms.

What could this mean for Georgian rugby?

The Georgian Rugby Union said the case “deals a serious blow to its reputation”.

According to the union, Georgian rugby — which in recent years has become a symbol of progress and growing international recognition — now faces a challenge not to the game itself, but to its broader reputation.

Against this backdrop, the union says “intensive work” is already under way, and strict preventive measures have been introduced to ensure similar cases do not happen again.

What are the next steps?

Once disciplinary proceedings are complete, the Georgian Rugby Union plans to hold a press conference to answer questions.

“We have launched intensive work and introduced strict measures to prevent such incidents. We are doing everything possible to ensure that such cases do not happen again in rugby. After the disciplinary process is completed, we will hold a press conference and answer questions from the media and the public,” the union said.

What about previous cases?

There have been isolated doping cases in Georgian rugby in the past, both at club level and within the national team. Typically, these involved one or two players, and rarely raised broader systemic concerns.

The current case stands out for several reasons:

It raises questions not only about individual responsibility, but also about possible systemic issues, including oversight, control and internal culture;

It involves multiple players and a member of staff at the same time;

It relates to the period ahead of the Rugby World Cup — the sport’s most important tournament;

The investigation was conducted at an international level, involving both the World Anti-Doping Agency and World Rugby.

Doping in Georgian rugby