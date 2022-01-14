Georgia earns 38% of 2019 tourist revenues in 2021



Tourism in Georgia



Georgia received $ 1.24 billion in tourism revenue in 2021, accounting for 38% of 2019’s revenue level, Georgia Tourism Administration has stated.

According to the ministry, in 2021, 1.88 million foreign visitors visited Georgia. This is 20% of the number of visitors in 2019, and 7.7% more than in 2020.

It should be noted that in 2021, 1.57 million international tourist visits were made to Georgia, compared to 2019, and compared to 2020, the growth was 45.1%.

In 2021, the largest number of foreign visitors arrived in the country by air – 51%.

A year before the coronavirus pandemic, the World Economy and Tourism Council (WTTC) released a report stating that the tourism and travel sector in Georgia is creating 483,000 jobs. In the same year, Georgia was ranked 78th in the world in terms of direct employment in tourism and travel.

In 2018, the share of people working in tourism and related fields in Georgia was 7.8%, With regard to tourism, 140,300 jobs have been directly created in this field.

The report then stated that these numbers would increase by an average of 2% in the coming years, however, the pandemic changed reality and the closure of facilities or staff cuts affected the statistics.