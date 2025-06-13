US State Department: Ambassador Dunnigan will have our support until the end of her term in Georgia

US State Department on Georgia envoy resignation

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce issued a written comment to Globalnews query regarding the resignation of US Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan, stating that the ambassador will continue to receive full support from the United States until she officially leaves her post.

Statement by Tammy Bruce on Georgia envoy resignation

“We thank Ambassador Dunnigan for her 33 years of distinguished service to the United States. She can count on our full support as she departs her post. We will continue to evaluate our approach to Georgia in order to advance American interests.

The United States has made it clear what steps the Georgian government can take to demonstrate the seriousness of its intentions to improve relations with the United States,” the letter said.

On 5 June, US Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan announced her resignation, describing it as a personal decision. She was appointed ambassador by US President Joe Biden on 13 February 2023, succeeding Kelly Degnan in the post.

“After 33 years representing the United States as a diplomat, I have made the personal decision to retire. Serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Georgia has been the greatest honor and privilege of my entire career, and I will forever be proud of the work the tremendous U.S. government team, in Washington and here at the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi, has done to advance the partnership between our peoples and our countries,” Dunnigan said.

