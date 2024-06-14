"Some claim that America is a "party of global war"" - the US Ambassador to Georgia

US Ambassador to Georgia on the “party of global war”

“Being labeled as a “party of global war” is disheartening,” stated US Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan during her address at Ilia State University as part of the ‘Soviet Memory’ project. She mentioned that misinformation about the implications of joining the European Union is circulating in Georgia. According to her, there is a belief that joining the EU means abandoning one’s identity, which she clarified is completely untrue.

Dunnigan expressed regret over this and declared that the United States is prepared to combat this misinformation.

What did the US Ambassador say?

“We are ready to combat the misinformation that concerns us today. Unfortunately, this is happening in Georgia. There is misinformation spreading about what it means to become a member of the European Union. One example is the false claim that it means abandoning one’s identity, which is completely untrue. This is one aspect of the misinformation. You know, when you move from Austria to Italy, you undoubtedly retain your cultural identity.”

“Unfortunately, there is misinformation today about the relationship between the United States and Georgia. Some claim that we are a ‘party of global war,’ that we tried to incite a revolution in this country, or that we have bad intentions. It is truly sad to hear this because our history in this country, spanning over 32 years, reflects strong ties between our peoples.”

“Our cooperation signifies a deep friendship between Americans and Georgians, partnerships in medicine and education, the exchange of agricultural technologies, and mutual assistance in strengthening defense forces. Over 32 years, we have provided Georgia with six billion dollars in aid.

But this number alone does not convey much. What truly speaks to this is the fact that we have been working for years with individual universities and various organizations to help build the partnerships we share today. Therefore, it is very upsetting to hear stories that try to paint a picture different from the one we know to be true.”

“So today, I want to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the Georgian people, the Georgian people’s aspiration to become a member of the European Union, and to strengthen the Euro-Atlantic movement. This is the future enshrined in Georgia’s Constitution.

This is the future we have all been working hard towards for decades, and the US will continue to support it in every possible way,” said Dunnigan.

US Ambassador to Georgia on the “party of global war”

Reaction

Georgian Dream party MP Irakli Kadagishvili commented on Robin Dunnigan’s statement, expressing that they are also hurt by the labeling of the most liberal transparency law as Russian.

“With great respect to Madam Ambassador, as our prime minister has repeatedly noted, it is very hurtful for us too when the most democratic and liberal transparency law in the world is called Russian. Based on this, Georgia is hastily labeled as a Russian satellite. This is very upsetting for us as well, and it would be good if our disappointment on this matter were also understood.”

“This is global misinformation being conducted against Georgia, and we do not want it. We do not want the most liberal law on basic transparency to be used to demonize all of Georgia,” said Kadagishvili.