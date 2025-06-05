US Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan resigns

US ambassador to Georgia resigns

U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan has announced that she is stepping down and resigning from her post. She added that this was her personal decision.

“After 33 years representing the United States as a diplomat, I have made the personal decision to retire. Serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Georgia has been the greatest honor and privilege of my entire career, and I will forever be proud of the work the tremendous U.S. government team, in Washington and here at the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi, has done to advance the partnership between our peoples and our countries,” Dunnigan said.

Robin Dunnigan had served as U.S. Ambassador to Georgia since October 2023.

According to the ambassador, she and her family were deeply moved by “the extraordinary kindness and warmth of the Georgian people”:

“No matter where we have traveled in this amazingly beautiful country we have been welcomed with unparalleled Georgian hospitality. We have admired the heart, soul, and passion of all Georgians. I am more certain today than ever that the core values that bind Americans and Georgians will ensure that our special partnership and friendship endures.”

Dunnigan will leave Georgia in July, but until then she has pledged to “continue working tirelessly to strengthen the ties” between the two countries.