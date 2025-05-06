US House of Representatives passes MEGOBARI bill on Georgia

US passes Megobari act on Georgia

The US House of Representatives has voted to pass the MEGOBARI Act, a bill that provides for sanctions against members of the Georgian government and other individuals deemed to pose a threat to the country’s stability, security, and democracy. It also calls for a full reassessment of US–Georgia relations, including all aid programmes.

The bill must now be approved by the US Senate. The final step will be the signature of President Donald Trump.

The MEGOBARI Act was introduced in the House in May 2024 by Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, Co-Chair of the Helsinki Commission.

Key provisions of the MEGOBARI Act:

Affirm support for the Georgian people’s commitment to Euro-Atlantic integration, as enshrined in the country’s Constitution;

Require the US President to impose sanctions on officials from the Georgian Dream party and their accomplices who have engaged in corruption to divert Georgia from its Euro-Atlantic path, undermined the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, or participated in other corrupt actions harming national stability;

Strengthen people-to-people ties and defence cooperation if Georgia acts in line with its constitutional obligations;

Reaffirm support for Georgia’s full sovereignty and territorial integrity amid the illegal occupation by Russia;

Support civil society efforts to defend the Georgian people and Constitution against abuses of power by the Georgian Dream government.

However, if Georgia returns to the path of democracy, the Act provides for deeper bilateral relations, including:

Negotiations on a more preferential trade agreement with Georgia;

Expansion of exchanges and visa liberalisation;

Development of an economic assistance package;

Security and defence support to counter Russian aggression.

US passes Megobari act on Georgia