Turkish weapons, 80 stranded journalists – situation in Karabakh, November 5
Information from Baku
• Since the beginning of hostilities from the Azerbaijani side, 92 civilians have been killed, 404 were injured.
• The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced that the Armenian military has been shelling the Terter and Aghdam regions of Azerbaijan – but denied the claims of the Armenian side that shelling had resumed of Khojavend (Martuni) and Shushi by the Azerbaijani army.
• “There is no military support from Turkey, Baku only acquires modern weapons from Ankara,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Spanish EFE news agency.
• “The main weapons are supplied to Azerbaijan from Russia. We buy weapons from other countries as well. But for some reason everyone is talking only about Turkey,” Aliyev said.
• “There is no point in meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia. In the past two years, I have had numerous meetings with him, but they turned out to be useless, except for the first meetings,” the President of Azerbaijan said.
Information from Yerevan
• Armenia suggested the European Union freeze the Eastern Partnership program with Azerbaijan.
• Consultations with Russia on the provision of military assistance to Armenia are being held in ‘top secret’ circumstances, there will be no details yet – the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia has announced.
• About 33,000 students in Karabakh and about 10,000 schoolchildren in the border villages of Armenia have switched to distance learning because of the war, the Deputy Minister of Education of Armenia said.
• Azerbaijan has used drones against four villages in Armenia, in the Gegharkunik region. All the drones were destroyed and a criminal case was initiated.
• “World leaders underestimate Turkey’s role in the conflict. We are talking about Turkish technologies – modern drones, F-16 fighters, trained in Turkey by the military, who, in fact, direct the hostilities” – the President of Armenia said in an interview with the Swedish public radio Sveriges Radio AB.
• Civilian casualties – fighting in Karabakh. Overview as of November 4
• ‘Consultations with Russia have begun’ – Armenian PM’s aide on military assistance
• Why is Azerbaijan boycotting foreign burger, pizza joints – and shampoo?
Third party statements
• Moscow reiterated its concern over the fact that “extremist mercenaries from the Middle East who believe in jihadist ideology” are being transferred to the Karabakh conflict zone.
“The emergence of a new terrorist enclave in the South Caucasus is obvious,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a briefing.
• 80 journalists are stuck in Karabakh, they cannot go to Armenia – the roads Lachin-Shusha and Verdenis-Kelbejar are blocked, Reporters Without Borders announced on Twitter.
Since September 27, the Azerbaijani and Armenian armies have been fighting in the zone of the Karabakh conflict with the use of armored vehicles, artillery and drones.
Both sides accuse each other of shelling settlements. Thousands of people have died among the military and civilians on both sides. An armistice was declared three times during this time – on October 10, 18 and 26, but each time it was immediately violated. The parties accuse each other of not respecting the ceasefire.