Turkish weapons, 80 stranded journalists – situation in Karabakh, November 5

Information from Baku

• Since the beginning of hostilities from the Azerbaijani side, 92 civilians have been killed, 404 were injured.

• The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced that the Armenian military has been shelling the Terter and Aghdam regions of Azerbaijan – but denied the claims of the Armenian side that shelling had resumed of Khojavend (Martuni) and Shushi by the Azerbaijani army.

• “There is no military support from Turkey, Baku only acquires modern weapons from Ankara,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Spanish EFE news agency.

• “The main weapons are supplied to Azerbaijan from Russia. We buy weapons from other countries as well. But for some reason everyone is talking only about Turkey,” Aliyev said.

• “There is no point in meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia. In the past two years, I have had numerous meetings with him, but they turned out to be useless, except for the first meetings,” the President of Azerbaijan said.