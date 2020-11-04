Civilian casualties - fighting in Karabakh. Overview as of November 4

The Armenian side accuses Azerbaijan of cruel actions towards the civilian population, Baku categorically denies the accusations.

Since September 27, the Azerbaijani and Armenian armies have been fighting in the zone of the Karabakh conflict with the use of armored vehicles, artillery and drones. Both sides accuse each other of shelling settlements. Thousands of people were killed among the military and civilians on both sides.

An armistice was declared three times during this time – on October 10, 18 and 26, but each time it was immediately broken. The parties accuse each other of non-compliance with the truce.

Overview as of November 4, afternoon

Information from Yerevan • In the evening of November 4, residential areas of Stepanakert were again shelled from a 120 mm mortar, leaving one civilian wounded and many buildings damaged. • Some sections of the Shushi-Berdzor (Lachin) road are temporarily closed to the civilian population, after an infiltration attempt by an Azerbaijani subversive group. • Karabakh’s ombudsman said the Azerbaijani authorities encouraged war crimes, killings of Armenians and cruel treatment of the bodies of the dead. He cited a resident of the village of Tog as saying that Azerbaijani soldiers had beheaded one of his neighbors and killed another. • Evidence of the ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan against Armenians has been presented to the UN and the European Court of Human Rights, Armenia’s ombudsman said. “The Azerbaijani military have shelled the church and the mosque in the city of Shushi, a hospital and a maternity clinic in Stepanakert, as well as residential buildings,” he said. “They’ve been using cluster bombs and chemical weapons.” Information from Baku • In the morning of November 4, villages of the Agdam Region, as well as the city of Terter and the village of Shikharh of this region in Azerbaijan have been subjected to intensive artillery fire. • 91 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed, and 405 others have been injured since the conflict erupted in late September. • Azerbaijan denied the Armenian side’s reports that the Azerbaijani servicemen had allegedly committed war crimes in the village of Tug, the Khojavend Region. • The president of Azerbaijan reported that the Azerbaijani army had reclaimed control of seven more settlements in the Jebrail, Zangilan and Gubadli regions (the areas are adjacent to Karabakh and were under the control of the Armenian forces following the Karabakh war in the early 1990s).

Negotiations and statements

• “The situation in Karabakh could have been settled peacefully without resorting to weapons. I hope we will be able to achieve a result on a basis that would suit all people living in the region, ”said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

• At the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Council of Europe, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan called on “to take decisive steps and protect the right of Karabakh citizens to life”.

Map of the region where the Karabakh conflict is unfolding