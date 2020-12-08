'Don't let us die of hunger' – transgender people ask Georgian government for help

A group of local transgender individuals have addressed Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia with an open letter, writing “Please pay attention to us. Please do not sacrifice us to hunger, cold and death”.



The letter asks the government for help during the epidemic until the restrictions are lifted, noting that transgender individuals are living in extreme poverty, with many unable to even pay for housing, food and medicine:

“We are the most vulnerable group, we were not affected by any anti-crisis plans. 90% of transgender people in Georgia earned their living as sex workers and still provided for themselves. But now, under conditions of quarantine, it has become impossible.”

According to the authors of the letter, they represent the interests of a group of about 100 people.