Georgia: severe new coronavirus restrictions until end of January 2021

The Georgian government has announced a series of new coronavirus regulations due to the sharp increase in the number of daily infections in the country.

The new rules will take effect from November 28 and are expected to last two months, until January 31, 2021.

On November 26, 3,801 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Georgia, another 39 people died. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 118 690 people have been infected, of which 1 124 have died, 98 781 have recovered. Currently, 18,759 people are infected.

What is prohibited starting November 28?





● The main limitation: all public transport will be stopped, including metro, buses, minibuses. This will affect Tbilisi and seven other large cities: Telavi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Gori, Poti and Zugdidi.

Taxis will continue to operate as usual, with the passenger in the back seat and wearing a face mask.

● All intercity public transport will also come to a halt, including buses, minibuses and trains. No ban has been laid on movement by private vehicle, including by taxi.

● Curfew will begin one hour earlier, from 21:00 to 05:00 (until now it was from 22:00 to 05:00). This restriction will remain in effect until January 31, with the exception of two nights – the night of December 31, as well as Christmas Eve – the night of January 6.

● All large shopping facilities – fairs, shopping centers, construction stores, will be closed. Online trading and delivery of goods is permitted.

● Agricultural markets and shops selling food, animal feed, household chemicals and hygiene items, pharmacies, veterinary pharmacies will not close and will continue to operate normally. Newsstands also continue to operate.

● Swimming pools, fitness centers and gyms will close

● Beauty salons and spas may continue to operate

● Restaurants, cafes and bars cannot accept visitors and must only operate for takeaway or home delivery

● Any conferences, trainings, cultural, entertainment events are prohibited. They must be held online

● Any sports, cultural, creative centers / studios will be closed as well.

● Private institutions will switch to remote working. If necessary, offices can only be open until 15:00.

● Studies will continue only remotely in schools, universities and kindergartens.

● There are no restrictions for the construction sector – construction and infrastructure projects will continue.

What will New Year’s days be like?

● Restrictions will be partially canceled only for New Years – from December 24 to January 2 inclusive.

● During these ten days, shopping centers, open and closed fairs will be opened, and both urban and intercity public transport will resume.

● For the period from January 3 to January 15, holidays are announced for all public and private institutions – except for banks and services of strategic importance.

● After the end of the weekend – from January 16 to January 31 – some restrictions will be lifted, including: the work of city and intercity public transport, shopping facilities, open and closed fairs will be partially resumed.

However, on weekends, transport, shops and fairs will not work, this rule will be valid until January 31.

What about ski resorts?

The winter holiday season can already be considered virtually cancelled.

At all winter resorts, without exception, cable cars are prohibited, ski slopes will not be open, hotels will only work as places to isolate people with a confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus.

Restaurants, shops and food outlets in winter resorts will go into the same regime as everyone else in the country.